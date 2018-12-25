One person was taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke from a kitchen fire in north Napa on Tuesday, but Napa fire says it got there in time to save the Christmas turkey.
Napa Fire Department received a report of an oven fire in a mobile home in the 200 block of Daisy Drive after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said one person inside was unable to evacuate, and additional medical and fire resources were summoned to the scene.
Four people evacuated from the home, including the person who was later taken to a hospital.
Officials arrived and found a lot of smoke in the home, though the fire didn't go past the oven. They found the person who was unable to evacuate due to mobility issues, but that person said they did not need medical help, according to Napa fire.
Officials ventilated the home with fans and found grease in the bottom of the oven that appeared to have started the fire, according to Napa fire.
The turkey appeared to have been spared, officials said.