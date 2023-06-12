A truck crash near Yountville and a fire at a Napa outlet mall together cut off electricity for more than 2,400 homes and businesses Monday afternoon, authorities reported.

The bulk of the outages struck the town of Yountville and communities to the south, as far as Big Ranch Road in north Napa, around the time a truck hit a utility pole at about 2:52 p.m. in the 5500 block of the Silverado Trail. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reported 2,283 of its customers lost service after the incident.

Meanwhile, a fire report at about 2:45 p.m. forced the closure of multiple stores at the Napa Premium Outlets on Freeway Drive in Napa, and PG&E reported at least 111 customers were blacked out in the neighborhood. None of the outages remained listed on the utility’s service interruption map by 4:15 p.m.

At least one person suffered major injuries in the Yountville crash, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log.

To the north, Silverado Trail was shut down between Oak Knoll Avenue and Yountville Cross Road when a truck struck a power pole, causing the pole to lean into the roadway, according to the CHP log.

Cal Fire set up a hard closure of the road following the collision, which occurred in the area between the Regusci and Chimney Rock wineries, the highway patrol reported. A further update indicated Silverado would not reopen until shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the town of Yountville said the community experienced a power outage due to the collision. Service was expected to return around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to PG&E.

Around the time of the Silverado crash, Napa Fire crews were called to Napa Premium outlets after smoke was reported inside the Sunglass Hut, along with lighter smoke in two neighboring storefronts, according to Battalion Chief Chris Gilbert of Napa Fire.

The city fire department also received several reports of outages and an explosion around the same time as the smoke report, and several outlet shops saw their electricity go out, Gilbert said.

The Napa fire’s immediate cause was unclear as of 4:30 p.m., but Gilbert said firefighters found a malfunction of Sunglass Hut’s climate control system that may have been linked to a power outage. A nearby PG&E pole was damaged, and other poles around the outlet center had blown breakers, according to Gilbert.

Several outlet store employees said a block of shops lost power at about the same time, and had closed early for the day as a result.

