On the Napa Valley Unified School District's first “SAT School Day,” more than 600 students took the college entrance exam free of charge and during school hours Wednesday.
This is part of a district effort to ensure the test is more equitable and accessible for all students. The
“SAT School Day” was held at American Canyon High, Vintage High, Napa High, New Tech High and Napa Valley Independent.
“Our first goal in our district strategic plan is to prepare all our graduates to be college and career-ready. We believe providing access and financial support around the college entrance journey, is not an expense, but a long-term, district investment that benefits our schools, our students and our entire community,” said Dr. Rosanna Mucetti, NVUSD superintendent.
Historically, students paid to take the exam, which typically costs between $48 and $65 and is administered on scheduled Saturdays, usually at specific locations, not always within the NVUSD border. In this previous scenario, students had to register for the test on their own, and often were not taking the test at a convenient location.
Now, through this program, NVUSD juniors take the fully subsidized test on their own high school campus. The district paid for the test with designated funding sources focused on closing opportunity gaps and intended to directly impact student outcomes.
“Taking the SAT during the school day allows our students to take this high stakes college entrance exam in the comfort of their own school while building their confidence," said Sarah J. O'Connor, Vintage High's principal.
"SAT School Day is another step in actualizing and embedding college and career readiness in our daily work with all students.”
Based on the positive response and number of students registered this year, the NVUSD said it plans for this to be a yearly event.
NVUSD also expects to sponsor a future PSAT Day, the practice test for 10th and 11th graders, in the 2019-2020 school year. Along with the college entrance tests, the district is exploring how to ensure students have access to free online test preparation tools as well.
“Administering the SAT during the school day at our high schools takes one thing off of our students’ plate, ultimately supporting them in the important next step toward postsecondary opportunities,” said Annie Petrie, principal on special assignment working on college and career readiness initiatives for the district.