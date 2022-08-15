 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Overnight closures this week for road work on westbound Highway 37

  • Updated
Highway 37 closures planned

Caltrans has announced nighttime shutdowns of westbound Highway 37 this week for paving work, which will take place from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through early Friday morning. The eastbound lanes will remain open.

 Barry Eberling

Caltrans this week is closing westbound Highway 37 overnight between Walnut Avenue in Vallejo and Highway 121 at Sears Point in Sonoma County for overnight repaving work.

The shutdowns, which will span five nights between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., began Sunday night, with work slated to conclude by 4 a.m. Friday.

The closures will allow workers to repair deteriorated pavement and shoulders on a six-mile stretch of westbound Highway 37 between Walnut Avenue and Skaggs Island Road. Eastbound Highway 37 will not be affected.

During the closures, the ramp from the Walnut and Railroad interchange leading to westbound Highway 37 will be closed; however, the remaining ramps will stay open.

The closure won't affect traffic on Highway 121 to eastbound or westbound Highway 37.

Traffic that would be traveling on westbound Highway 37 during the closure will detour to northbound Highway 29, then connect to westbound Highway 12, and finally take Highway 121 to connect to westbound Highway 37.

Caltrans monitors pavement conditions on Highway 37. After a recent assessment, Caltrans determined that a pavement rehabilitation project should occur before the wet weather arrives this fall, which would cause further deterioration and make repairs more difficult.

For 24-hour traffic updates, go to 511.org: https://twitter.com/511SFBay.

