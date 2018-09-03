A predawn fire erupted early Monday at a home in the Browns Valley area, scorching its garage and rendering the house unlivable, according to Napa Fire.
The blaze was reported at 3:27 a.m. in the 1200 block of Buhman Avenue near the city’s southwest corner, Napa Fire said in a news release. Firefighters arrived to find flames consuming a three-car garage and impinging on the attached two-story dwelling.
After ensuring that all the residents were out of the house, crews stopped the fire’s spread into the residential area in 15 minutes, the department reported. A second alarm dispatched other on-duty Napa Fire crews to the scene.
Three pets, a cat and two birds, were removed from the threatened house, but the cat died after 15 minutes of resuscitation efforts, Napa Fire said.
Despite the flames not reaching the main house, smoke and firefighting efforts left the living area uninhabitable, and residents were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, according to the Napa Fire statement.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Firefighters went to the scene from Napa Fire Station No. 5, which opened in March at 3001 Browns Valley Road to serve western neighborhoods that previously depended on crews making a much longer trip from Napa’s downtown Station No. 1.
“There is no doubt that the decrease in response time (from Station No. 5) saved the residential portion of this home from significant damage from the fire,” Fire Chief Steve Brassfield said in the news release.