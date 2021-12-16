 Skip to main content
Overnight flooding reported on south Napa County roads

Authorities in Napa County and around the Bay Area reported overnight roadway flooding in the wake of rainstorms Wednesday in Northern California.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office reported late Wednesday night a large body of water along Highway 29 and eastbound American Canyon Road.

Farther north in the city of Napa, the California Highway Patrol closed northbound 29 just north of the on-ramp at West Imola Avenue, where one vehicle was stuck in flood waters. The flooding affected the ramp from westbound Imola onto northbound 29, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the highway patrol’s Napa bureau.

In Sonoma County, CHP reported multiple vehicles stuck in flood waters east of Petaluma on Highway 12 near the intersection of Highway 121. The roadway was expected to reopen Thursday afternoon with the coming of low tide in San Pablo Bay, Paulson said.

In Contra Costa County, the CHP reported 3 to 4 inches of water late in the far left southbound lane of Interstate 680 just north of the interchange of Highway in Concord. To the west in Orinda, the CHP reports a vehicle became stuck when the driver tried to drive over a fallen tree on Camino Pablo, just north of Highway 24.

In Oakland, the CHP reported at 1:10 a.m. that the far right southbound lane of I-880 is flooded at the interchange of I-980 near Webster Street.

In San Francisco, the CHP reported at 12:04 a.m. some flooding of roadways on southbound U.S. Highway 101 near the Bayshore Boulevard off-ramp.

Register reporter Howard Yune contributed to this report.

