Overnight frost advisory issued for Napa Valley, North Bay

The Bay Area should prepare for frost in the Napa Valley and other areas overnight into Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service's Monterey bureau issued a frost advisory for Sunday night into early Monday. Temperatures are forecast to drop to the upper 20s to low- to mid-30s from 3 to 9 a.m. in interior valleys in the North Bay, including Napa and Marin counties, Santa Rosa, and the interior valleys of Monterey and San Benito counties, including the Salinas and Carmel valleys.

Frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation that is left uncovered.

At Napa County Airport, temperatures are expected to dip to 32 degrees early Monday morning, according to the weather service's website. After an afternoon high of 61 on Monday, the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 30 early Tuesday.

With reports from Bay City News Service and Register reporter Howard Yune.

