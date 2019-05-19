Paving work on two major Napa County roadways — Highway 29 in American Canyon and Highway 121 in Napa — will require overnight lane closures from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Friday, Caltrans said Sunday evening.
The right-hand lane of northbound Highway 29 will close at 8 p.m. Wednesday between American Canyon Road and Donaldson Way within the city of American Canyon. It is scheduled to reopen at 4 a.m. Thursday. The left-hand lane of northbound 29 is scheduled to remain open during the paving work.
The left-hand lane of southbound Highway 121 between South Coombs and Minahen streets within the city of Napa will close at 8 p.m. Thursday, and reopen at 4 a.m. Friday. The right-hand southbound lane will remain open during that paving work.
Drivers should expect delays overnight, Caltrans cautions. For traffic updates any time, visit 511.org or https://twitter.com/511SFBay.