Overnight repaving to start for Highway 29 from St. Helena to Calistoga

Caltrans logo

A section of Highway 29 between St. Helena and Calistoga in Napa County will be repaved over the next three months starting Wednesday, according to Caltrans.

The work will cover a 7.6-mile Upvalley section of the highway between York Creek Bridge in St. Helena and Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga.

Caltrans has been waiting for PG&E to replace a gas line in that area before the repaving could begin. In addition to the resurfacing, several sections of old or damaged guardrail will be replaced, along with a few road signs.

The work will be done at night, according to Caltrans.

The $7.2-million project will be done by Argonaut Constructors.

