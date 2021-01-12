 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Overturned big rig loaded with trash blocks Highway 12 in south Napa

Overturned big rig loaded with trash blocks Highway 12 in south Napa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A big rig loaded with trash overturned in the median of Highway 12 at Kelly Road early Tuesday morning, creating rush-hour backups that rippled down Highway 29 to American Canyon.

The California Highway Patrol said the truck flipped onto its side at 3:30 a.m., but the blockage wasn't cleared until after 7:30 a.m. At various times Highway 12 was completely blocked during efforts to remove the tractor-trailer.

Traffic was at a "crawl" in American Canyon during rush hour and also heavy on American Canyon Road which commuters from Solano County were using as an alternative to the blockage on Highway 12, American Canyon Police reported.

Removal of the tractor-trailer took such a long time because the trailer was fully loaded with trash that had to be off-loaded, the CHP said.

The driver of the big rig was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa for a complaint of pain, the CHP said.

WATCH NOW: FBI PURSUES TRUMP SUPPORTERS INVOLVED IN CAPITOL SIEGE

SEE CARTOONS OF THE YEAR 2020

Cartoons of the year, 2020

Check out the best work of 2020 from the eight editorial cartoonists distributed by the Washington Post Writers Group.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories of 2020

In case you missed it, here is a look at the top stories of 2020.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News