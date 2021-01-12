Overturned big rig loaded with trash blocks Highway 12 in south Napa

A big rig loaded with trash overturned in the median of Highway 12 at Kelly Road early Tuesday morning, creating rush-hour backups that rippled down Highway 29 to American Canyon.

The California Highway Patrol said the truck flipped onto its side at 3:30 a.m., but the blockage wasn't cleared until after 7:30 a.m. At various times Highway 12 was completely blocked during efforts to remove the tractor-trailer.

Traffic was at a "crawl" in American Canyon during rush hour and also heavy on American Canyon Road which commuters from Solano County were using as an alternative to the blockage on Highway 12, American Canyon Police reported.

Removal of the tractor-trailer took such a long time because the trailer was fully loaded with trash that had to be off-loaded, the CHP said.

The driver of the big rig was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa for a complaint of pain, the CHP said.

