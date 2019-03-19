The Napa County Sheriff's Office issued a Nixle alert at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, saying that an overturned propane tank on Highway 128 near the Sonoma County line had prompted a road closure and evacuation.
Highway 128 was being closed between Traverso Lane in Napa County and Spencer Lane in Sonoma County.
No one was reported injured and the roadway may be closed for another two hours for cleanup, the Napa CHP office reported just before noon.
The Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga has been designated as an evacuation center. Some tables were being set up just before noon, but there were no evacuees.
The tanker overturned at 10:30 a.m. about 100 yards from Foss Hill Road in Sonoma County, according to the CHP's website. The site is a lightly populated area about four miles west of Tubbs Lane.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.