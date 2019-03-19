The Napa County Sheriff's Office issued a Nixle alert at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, saying that an overturned propane tanker on Highway 128 near the Sonoma County line had prompted closure of the highway and evacuations.
Highway 128 was closed between Traverso Lane in Napa County and Spencer Lane in Sonoma County while a HAZMAT team began to deal with the liquid propane threat. The Knights Valley area was evacuated for a mile around.
The tanker overturned at 10:30 a.m. about 100 yards from Foss Hill Road in Sonoma County, according to the CHP's website. The site is in a lightly populated area about four miles west of Tubbs Lane.
No one was reported injured and the roadway may be closed through Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
According to Calistoga Fire Chief Steve Campbell, the truck was probably carrying about 1,400 gallons of propane, which, when punctured, would turn into about 3,000 gallons of vapor. A HAZMAT team would have to remove the remaining propane in the tank, which takes a long time, he said.
Tom and Kerry Eddy, who own the Tom Eddy Winery at 3870 Highway 128, said they heard a thud and crash like scraping metal at about 10:30 Tuesday morning.
At about 11:30 a.m., a sheriff came and told them to evacuate due to the accident about half a mile away.
The Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga was being set up as an evacuation center. There were no evacuees as of mid-day.
Cynthia Sweeney, editor of The Weekly Calistogan, contributed to this story.