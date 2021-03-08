Owner of Solano County island must restore wetlands, pay $1.8M fine for illegal levee repairs

Sweeney successfully challenged the agencies' actions in Solano County Superior Court.

In ruling on behalf of the agencies last month, however, state appeals court Justice Peter Siggins reversed that decision stating, in part, that the island is "critical habitat for Delta smelt and Chinook salmon, and the drainage and diking of the site risked reductions in food and precluded access to tidal channels for foraging."

Water Board officials said Siggins' ruling is a major victory for Suisun Marsh, the largest contiguous, brackish marsh on the west coast of North America, and could further strengthen wetlands protections across the state.

"This is an enforcement case with the most positive impact to wetlands we've seen in a long, long time, and it stems from the most egregious violation involving a wetland impact we've seen in decades," said Xavier Fernandez, planning division chief with the San Francisco Bay Water Board.

Larry Bazel, Sweeney's lawyer, said they plan to ask the California Supreme Court to review the appeals court decision.