Owners of flood-prone Napa site want to build a high-end campground there

The owners of a vacant 12.5-acre Napa parcel located along the flood-prone Milliken Creek want to build a high-end campground there, which they say would make a previously approved four-home subdivision development at that site financially feasible to build.

The project idea hasn’t been officially submitted to the city of Napa yet, though a team of four Napans have been working to figure out the plan for the past two years, according to site owner Parry Mead Murray. Nonetheless, the city’s Planning Commission heard from the group about the theoretical project at a meeting last week to determine a zoning interpretation of the parcel.

Specifically, the parcel in question is located on the west side of Silverado Trail, north of Milliken Creek and south of Hagen Road. The yet-to-be submitted project would place a pool and outside lounge area there, along with a large indoor and outdoor “modern barn” meeting space, bocce courts, a children’s playground, trails, group camping and tent space, and a selection of several recreational, so-called “glamping” units — a portmanteau of “glamorous” and “camping” that refers to a style of camping with amenities — according to a document Mead Murray submitted to the city.

The property, owned for over half a century by the local Mead family, has previously been offered up for various uses — including a health club and an ecological preserve — over the years, and was approved for the four-home subdivision in 2018.

“While our property has been in our family for roughly 50 years, the last 20 have seen a number of years and/or projects introduced that have come and gone, occasionally interrupted by Napa’s encounters with fire, earthquake, flood and pandemic, which were often followed by administrative turnover, expensive delays, administrative changes, and reevaluation all over again,” Mead Murray said at the meeting. “We’ve seen it all.”

Owing to development restrictions on the property, the four home lots cover only a portion of the land. Back in March 2021, Mead Murray requested the Planning Commission consider increasing the zoning of the parcel to a higher residential density, according senior city planner Michael Allen. But the commissioners didn’t think that was warranted because of the environmental constraints of the site.

At that point in time, the approved four-home project didn’t financially pencil out, Mead Murray said. That’s because of increased development costs during the pandemic and the large volume of imported soil that were needed to raise the homes out of the flood plain, she said. So the campground idea was developed to achieve financial feasibility, along with “activating the space” with a project that “respects the land and property and provides a need that is underserved or not available in the City of Napa,” according to the document.

The members of the project team continuously emphasized at the meeting that they saw the project as benefitting local residents in various ways, that it wouldn’t only serve the tourists who would pay to camp at the site. Locals could, for example, use the pool area by signing up for a membership. The project would also improve sidewalks in that area of Silverado Trail and add internal trails for visitors.

“I don’t think it’s just for tourists; I think this is also for locals to get out and camp and who maybe don’t know how to do it in the back country on their own,” Greg Pitts, a member of the project team, said at the meeting. “This being very nearby could be fun for birthday parties or just overnights.”

The project, in its theoretical state, was before the commission because the project team wanted the commission to determine whether such a campground was allowed under the current residential zoning of the parcel. Specifically, the applicant wanted the commission to decide whether the commercial campground use is similar to “clubs and lodges, including for youth” such as or “parks, playgrounds and recreation areas/facilities, including boat docks, piers, etc.,” listed in the Napa Municipal Code.

At the recommendation of city staff, the Planning Commission unanimously voted down that suggestion. Staff opposed the proposal because the determination would essentially make commercial campgrounds allowable within all of the city’s residential districts through a conditional permit.

For the project to be possible without the determination, the project team would need to ask the city for a General Plan amendment to change the zoning of the parcel. According to Allen, the initial deposit for that is $5,000, though the full cost is based on staff time, so it could cost more. And, he said, the process to make that amendment would take three to six months. With the amendment, the project would need to be submitted and reviewed by city planners, go back before the Planning Commission, and then go to the Napa City Council for approval.

No public commenters spoke at the meeting, though several community members emailed in comments opposing the project and one expressed support for it. Most expressed concern for the impact it might have on traffic.

Despite the vote, the commissioners all said they liked the idea of the project as it had been presented to them.

“If we open the door to commercial campgrounds on residential property, we’re going to have all kinds of campground developers buying up residential property and putting them into profit-making ventures,” commissioner Bob Massaro said at the meeting. “I personally would not want to live next door to a campground. That said, as everybody else up here said, we like the project, we just need to work through the channels of the General Plan and zoning amendment, and bring it back, and then we’ll give you all the things we don’t like about it. But right now we’re talking about all the things we do like about it."