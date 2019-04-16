Who was Napa’s Shwarz family?

Herman Shwarz was born in 1848 in the town of Kurschin, in what is now considered part of the Czech Republic.

After immigrating to the U.S, he came to Napa and established H. Shwarz & Company.

The 1874 Napa City directory describes Herman’s business as “stoves and crockery.”

In 1872 he married Elizabeth Fleishman. They eventually had four children, Minnie, Willie, David and and Max.

Later the family owned Shwarz Hardware.

In November 1902, David Shwarz bought a plot of land on the corner of Oak and Franklin streets for $10 from a woman named Alice C. Smith. It is now the site of 494 Franklin St.

David’s specialty was accounting. According to descriptions, his build was rather round: stout, 5’3” with black hair and a fair complexion.

The Arts & Crafts movement was underway, and elements of the small house’s design evoke Julia Morgan, who, with Bernard Maybeck, was contributing to the creation of the buildings at the Aetna Springs Resort in Pope Valley around that time.

David passed away on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. He had been in a car accident a few months earlier and was just getting back on his feet when he suffered a massive stroke.

Source: Lin Weber, historian.