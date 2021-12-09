Oxbow RiverStage to be moved to face downtown Napa after Alta Heights noise complaints

The Oxbow RiverStage will be moved closer to the Napa River in the Oxbow Commons and reoriented to face downtown Napa for the 2022 concert series in an attempt to cut down on amplified sound that’s reverberated through the Alta Heights neighborhood.

The stage reorientation was among several amendments the Napa City Council approved in a license agreement with STR Entertainment that allows the use of the stage in the city-owned Oxbow Commons.

Other changes include: requiring one free concert on July 4, instead of three spread throughout the concert series; exploring possible new locations for the series; starting and concluding the series earlier in the year (mid-June to mid-September); avoiding mid-week concerts and trying to avoid having more than two weekend concerts per month; and reviewing the plan following the 2022 season, before approval for 2023.

And more changes — potentially to shift around concert dates or the number of concerts — might be coming as the city negotiates the 2022 license agreement.

Alta Heights community members told the council they didn’t want to get rid of the concert series, but something needed to be done about the noise. They suggested reducing the number of concerts held each year or moving the series to a different venue.

The residents noted the Aug. 21 Billy Idol concert was particularly loud. Katrina Gregory, the city’s recreation manager, said the Billy Idol concert did exceed 65 decibels for residential properties near the event, which is the sound limit required by the special event permit the city issued to allow the concert series.

“Relatively, on the average, we were within that range,” Gregory said. “However I think what we’ve learned is, even below 65 dBA, that sound impact is still significant for the residents, especially of Alta Heights.”

Gordon Huether said he’s been a longtime advocate for making Napa — and especially downtown — a destination, but the city should seek to be fair to city residents when considering attractions.

Huether also said the 15 concerts over four months is “squeezing too much into too little, at the expense of the people who live here.”

He added it was his idea to flip the stage around; he said he’s happy the city’s taken up that idea, but is also unsure if the stage reorientation will do enough to cut down the noise. Huether recommended the concert series be moved elsewhere in the city.

“It remains to be seen — more like heard — if this will address the primary challenge which is that we, and our neighbors, are not able to enjoy our properties during these concerts,” Huether said. "[The concerts are] on prime weekends, for the duration of four months, and this during the most beautiful, warmest time of the year, June through September, most every Friday and Saturday evening.”

Several community members also spoke directly in support of the concert series, saying it’s helped contribute to the vibrancy of the once-sparse downtown and the artistic identity of Napa.

“Wine, food and the arts is the mantra of this town,” said Judd Wallenbrock. “... 15 years ago we had a one-way street that went out of town. It was a pretty good signal to what Napa meant to people that were coming here. This all started up valley. We’ve now created a vibrant environment for Napa itself, not just Napa Valley, and I think that’s to be applauded.”

Ken Tesler, producer of the RiverStage series, said reorienting the stage to face the west should all but eliminate the Alta Heights noise issues. He also said he’s investing $100,000 into new technology with bass cabinets to make sure all of the sound is pointed in the right direction.

“The point is, we have a solution, and we would like the opportunity to implement it,” Tesler said.

City councilmembers brought up various concerns they had with the concert series. Councilmembers Bernie Narvaez and Beth Painter suggested that some performances that don’t use amplified music could be worked in to the series to help cut down on noise complaints.

Additionally, councilmember Mary Luros said she’d heard concerns mostly about noise, but also about a hotline not being staffed and a 10 p.m. curfew for the concerts not always being honored.

But the council ultimately voted unanimously to allow the stage to be moved and to authorize the city manager to negotiate the dates of the series.

Mayor Scott Sedgley said he saw the council’s decision as deciding the scope of the licensing agreement, and not negotiating it themselves. He said, logically, sound projects where the stage is facing, therefore reorienting the stage will likely make a huge difference.

Gregory said she feels confident city staff can work through the smaller issues such as the hotline or the curfew. But working to reschedule dates and times could be more difficult and require negotiation, she added.

The council unanimously approved leaving the dates and times up to city manager Steve Potter for negotiation.

“I have full confidence in the city manager, that he understands we are all concerned about the number of concerts, and we would want to give him flexibility to negotiate,” Luros said.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

