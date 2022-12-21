Oxbow RiverStage will move back to its original east-facing location in 2023, Napa City Council decides

The Oxbow RiverStage will be moved and reoriented back to its original, east-facing location in the Oxbow Commons park, on top of a concrete pad and below the Napa Wine Train rail bridge, for the upcoming 2023 summer concert series, the Napa City Council decided Tuesday night.

The conversation of where to put the concert stage isn’t over, however. Councilmembers expressed that the Tuesday action is most likely not a permanent solution; a conversation on whether the concert series should happen in the Oxbow Commons, or be relocated elsewhere in the city, is set to happen next year, when the city’s considers a new license agreement for the series following the 2023 music season.

The council decision to flip the stage around once again was made after local business representatives told the council in recent weeks that the west-facing, Napa River-adjacent location used for the concert series held earlier this year caused negative financial impacts to their area businesses.

The council had previously decided to move the stage to that location roughly a year ago, in response to noise complaints from residents of the Alta Heights neighborhood, located on Napa’s east side. (At the Tuesday meeting, Councilmember Mary Luros, a resident of the area south-east of the Oxbow, cast the sole council vote in opposition to moving the stage back.)

Indeed, Katrina Gregory, recreation manager for the city, noted early in the meeting that city staff was recommending the city keep the stage in the west-facing location because of the potential noise impacts that would likely be caused — similar to the 2021 concerts — by an east-facing stage.

Gregory said that noise complaints weren’t as much of an issue during this year’s concert season. Though the new location contributed to poor aesthetics and a loss of business revenue in the area, the city had attempted to mitigate some of those problems — for the 2023 season — with several amendments to the license deal in mid-November. (Now, with the council decision to move the stage, aspects of that deal will need to be renegotiated.)

Ken Tesler, producer of the RiverStage concert series, said at the meeting that he wished he could “please everybody, all the time.” But he can’t, he said.

Tesler also told the council and crowd to not carry false expectations about noise mitigation.

“I’ve heard a lot of people talk about noise mitigation,” Tesler said. “Don’t get me wrong, we’ll try our best. And we’ll do what we can. And there are certain things we can do. We don’t book Metallica or bands like that. But this is rock and roll. These are rock and roll concerts. They do make some noise. You can’t just go up like you can on your home stereo and turn it down.”

Many business representatives spoke at the meeting in favor of moving the stage back to its original location. And several Alta Heights residents spoke out against that.

Alan Charles “Chuck” Dell’Ario, an Alta Heights resident who opposed moving the stage, said Napa was “kind of at a crossroads, here, as to whether we’re going to be a tourist town, or a town for people who live here.”

Gordon Huether — Alta Heights resident and strong proponent of moving the stage last year — said he and his wife, Darcy Tunt, had sent the councilmembers a letter stating their strong opposition to flipping the stage back.

But, Huether said, he’d recently spoken with Thomas Bensel — managing director of the CIA at Copia — and Ken Frank, owner of La Toque restaurant, about the impacts of the stage setup earlier this year. Owing to that, Huether said he’d be willing to “take one for the team in 2023” if Alta Heights neighbors “felt a sense of hope” that next year would be the final year residents would have to deal with those impacts.

Huther added that he and his wife opposed having the concert series at all in the Oxbow Commons because the concerts are “really hitting our quality of life really hard.”

“Here we are, setting the stage, pun intended, for people being unhappy,” Huether added. “East, West, someone’s going to be unhappy, someone’s getting hurt. People are either going to lose money, quality of life, or both.”

The councilmembers generally supported moving the stage back to its original location for the 2023 season, with several arguing that the noise impacts occurred over a collectively shorter time-frame of 36 hours compared to ongoing visual impact of having the stage obstruct the west-facing, river-adjacent location for five months.

Councilmember Liz Alessio said the decision could be viewed as a choice between “noise blight and visual blight, noise intrusion versus public space obstruction.” She said she believes the noise impacts can be improved upon, and that the stage should go in the east-facing area that’s built into an amphitheater area beneath the rail bridge.

The other councilmembers, aside from Luros, essentially said they agreed with Alessio about their preference for the stage location in the upcoming year. Luros said she couldn't support moving the stage there because of the noise burden it put on residents of the Alta Heights neighborhood in 2021.

"I had a really hard time trying to decide which way to face the stage, because I think we're either letting our local business community suffer or we're impacting quality of life for our residents," Luros said. "As has been said, it feels like a lose-lose situation."

Luros added that a more comprehensive future community conversation about how to best use the Oxbow Commons will be very important.

Other councilmembers added that they thought the concert series worked better in the original, east-facing location. Councilmember Beth Painter said she'd experienced concerts on both sides, and thought it was important to have the space near the river — where the fenced-off stage area stood this year — open for residents and tourists.

"I would much rather see that space available for residents, for visitors to look at the river," Painter said. "I mean, there's something magical about it. And if it's all fenced off, we're missing it for a long time."

