Ozone containers pique interest of Napa Valley winemakers with goal of mitigating smoke taint

When the wildfires in October of 2017 hit, the grapes at St. Helena's Quintessa were left largely unaffected; already harvested and on their merry way to becoming wine.

But when the smoke and fire came earlier than expected last year in 2020, there wasn’t much winemaker Rebekah Wineburg thought she could do about it.

“From the first moment, I decided we were going to do a complete harvest, but I didn’t know what we could do about the smoke,” she said. “We don’t really know what the effects of smoke are, but it's a challenge … To me it’s a marriage; you stick through it, you want to learn from it, and that was our philosophy in 2020.”

One of Wineburg’s colleagues — Ken Bernards of Ancien Wines — had been trying out an ozone treatment container for his own grapes, and back in 2017, had treated his smoke-impacted harvest as a sort of experiment. Fast forward three years and Wineburg decided she also wanted in on the trial.

In partnering with Purfresh's wine division, Quintessa leased its own container to treat its grapes through the specialized 24-hour ozonation process. This process is supposed to oxidize unwanted entities like bacteria, mold, E. coli, salmonella and viruses, and according to Purfresh CEO Christian DeBlasio, it may help mitigate the impacts of smoke taint as well.