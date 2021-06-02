Pacaso to leave Bel Aire neighborhood, implement new operations policies

Shares of the home on Rainier had previously been listed on Zillow for $184,000 each, the Register reported in May. Pacaso’s stated mission is to “democratize second homeownership,” the company has said. It purchases homes – mostly luxury properties, CEO Austin Allison previously told the Register - and then offers the property up for resale, split into eight shares.

Pacaso previously announced in May it was pausing sales of the Rainier property to reassess its next steps after vocal opposition from neighbors. At its purchase price of $1.13 million, the home was just 6.5% over Napa County’s median home price in the month of March, when it was listed. Pacaso typically purchases properties anywhere between 200% and 400% of the median price point in any given area, Allison told the Register in May; the Rainier property was “on the low end” of his company’s portfolio, he added.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a response via text on Wednesday, Dullea said she and her neighbors were “looking forward to welcoming a ‘whole home buyer’ to the Rainier neighborhood” but said the sale of the home at 1627 Rainier Ave. was “just a beginning.”