Pacaso's entrance into Napa's residential real estate market met with neighborhood protest

“They basically said, you’re not welcome here … your owners are not welcome here,” Allison said. Neighbors he spoke to “threatened to use the restroom on our property” and “indicated to us that they would stand at the front of the street and harass and intimidate every owner that comes through the property," he added. He believes the reaction to be born out of “misconceptions” about the company, including that its properties will be used as short term rentals.

“We expressly prohibit rental activities in our homes. People are assuming there will be 30 different parties that rotate through the house and throw ragers. That is not what is happening,” Allison said. “(Pacaso homes) are owned by five to six families on average, who are vested in the home and the community, and they’re here to enjoy the town just like everyone else.”

French said the Bel Aire neighborhood “would not shun” and would ultimately welcome Pacaso owners if proceedings continue. Still, some neighbors, including Pattie Dullea, who lives across the street from the property with her husband, daughter and grandson, said they hoped Allison would reconsider altogether.