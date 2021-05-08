Pacaso's fractional ownership model, explained; company to pause showings of Napa home

Many Napans heard the name "Pacaso" for the first time this week.
The real estate startup’s million-dollar purchase of a house in Napa’s Bel Aire neighborhood in early April caught the attention of the property’s neighbors, many of whom shared their opposition to Pacaso’s business model during public comment at Napa City Council’s meeting Tuesday afternoon.
“I was like – ‘you’re kidding. Come on. On this street? Why would anyone want to live on this street in that sort of format?’” neighbor Thom Licthenstein, a 26-year resident of the Bel Aire neighborhood, told the Register this week of his reaction to news of the property’s purchase by Pacaso.
The startup purchases homes — turnkey properties in “second home markets,” typically in the luxury tier price range, CEO Austin Allison told the Register in an interview this week — and then offers those properties up for resale, split into as many as eight shares.
Pacaso’s fractional ownership model seeks to “democratize second home ownership,” the company has said.
One of its most recent Napa Valley purchases, a three-bedroom two-bath on Rainier Avenue, has been met with vocal resistance. (Neighbors threatened to defecate on the property and “harass and intimidate” its new owners, Allison, a Napa resident, previously told the Register, adding he found their behavior “hostile and intense.”)
In an interview Friday, Allison said his company would be removing the Rainier Avenue listing from its website and pausing all showings "to re-evaluate whether this property is the best fit" for their portfolio.
"While I wish the feedback and delivery of the message was a bit more friendly and welcoming from the neighbors, we are listening. We care very much about the community," he said.
Owners are expressly forbidden from renting out their properties through platforms like Airbnb and VRBO, the company says, a concern many in the Bel Aire neighborhood voiced this week. Owners are not allowed to use their properties as an income source, according to Real Estate Agent Elizabeth Olcott, who is representing Pacaso.
Pacaso previously drew the attention of city leaders in St. Helena in May of 2020 after the city said one of its properties on Valley View Street had been used as an illegal short term rental. Allison, who said Friday that particular property had been listed by a former owner and not by a Pacaso co-owner, assured the city that short-term rentals were not allowed under Pacaso's co-ownership model, the St. Helena Star reported.
Neither company policy nor Napa County's regulations on short term rentals initially prevented Pacaso owner Gayle Olson from advertising luxury yoga retreats to be held at the Napa County property she purchased a share from Pacaso of in August of 2020.
Olson, the owner of Euphoria Retreats, offered up space for between six and eight yogis in her co-owned second home at 1090 First Avenue, according to her website. The home is located in an unincorporated region of Napa County east of the city of Napa. Prior to a Register inquiry, pictures on Olson’s website showed the home, shares of which are still for sale by Pacaso.
“There are just us owners using the property,” reads Olson’s testimony on Pacaso's website, which does not include her last name. “This feels like the modern way to own.”
In an interview Thursday afternoon, Olson declined to say whether she believed the yoga retreats were an acceptable use of a Pacaso property, adding she was “just having two weekends of eight people” at the home.
The Napa retreat had been pulled from Euphoria's website by early Friday afternoon. Allison, speaking Friday, said Pacaso "addressed (the issue) immediately upon hearing about it." Asked whether the Register's Thursday inquiry had prompted its removal and cancellation — Allison said he did not "see how that was relevant." In an emailed statement late Friday, he said Pacaso's inquiry to Olson had been made in advance of the Register's.
Rates for Olson’s next scheduled yoga retreat, which was to be held June 6 through June 8, ranged from $1,100 for a single person in the Zen Bunk Bed Room to $3,000 for two people sharing the Pool House Suite. Also to be included in the cost was to be a private concert, four yoga classes with an instructor, chef-prepared meals and wine tasting, according to Olson’s website. An additional retreat was scheduled in Napa for July 11-13, the website showed prior to the Register's inquiry.
The first mention of the Napa retreats on Euphoria Retreats' Facebook page appeared to be from late January of 2021. The company added an additional post to its Facebook page at noon on Thursday advertising the last spot remaining in the June retreat; that post remained up as of Friday night. In an email late Friday, Olson said she had been "working to resolve the issue at hand with the Pacaso team" in advance of the Register's inquiry and that the Facebook post had been left up mistakenly.
"The retreats are both officially cancelled and all monies are in the process of being refunded," she wrote.
Allison confirmed the retreats would not have been an acceptable use of a Pacaso property, noting the company "explicitly and very expressly prohibits any sort of rental or commercial activity."
"We have a policy and a series of procedures that we do internally where we proactively monitor short term rental sites to find these things proactively in the event that someone tries to abuse that property," he said. He would not disclose how the company had become aware of Olson's retreat, which was posted neither on Airbnb nor VRBO.
Short term, hosted rentals are not legal in unincorporated Napa County, according to County Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison. Residential rentals of less than 30 days in unincorporated county “aren’t allowed at all, period,” he said. That’s because unincorporated county land is zoned exclusively for agricultural use; while residential homes are permitted, commercial usage of those properties — including short term rentals — are not allowed by Measure P, which enforces the Agricultural Lands Preservation Initiative, according to Code Compliance Manager David Giudice.
Napa is a “very famous wine region, and it’s very beautiful,” Giudice said. Real estate investors are regularly drawn to properties here because “you can get a fair amount of money nightly" from them, he said. Napa County has continually struggled to regulate illegal short term rentals unrelated to Pacaso properties in unincorporated county areas.
Allison emphasized no violation of either county or company policy had actually occurred at Olson's home on First Avenue.
"This is one possible instance out of hundreds and hundreds of owners staying at their properties," he said.
Pacaso purchased the home at 1090 First Avenue in August of 2020 for $4,850,000, public records show. Each eighth of the five-bed four-bath home is being sold for $694,000, Pacaso’s listing shows. Olson said she did not know how many other owners had purchased a share in the property and declined to comment any further.
Pacaso bought its first home in Napa Valley in June of 2020, according to Allison. That house, on Valley View Street in St. Helena, was the first the company had purchased for its entire portfolio, Allison said. His company would eventually expand into properties in Southern California, Lake Tahoe, Utah, Colorado and Arizona. The median home value of the properties Pacaso owns in Napa is just under $3.4 million, according to Allison.
Buyers can either pay up front in cash or utilize the 50% financing option Pacaso offers, Allison said, meaning they must have at least half of the cost of a share available for a down payment. About half of the company’s owners choose to pay up front, he said.
Prices per share range from $2,500,000 (a six-bed, nine bath in Malibu) to $184,000 for a share of the home on Rainier Avenue in Napa, Pacaso’s website shows. Allison “expects the bulk of shares to cost between $100,000 and $400,000 within 12 months,” Bloomberg reported in late March.
Pacaso owners Kirk and Sheray Law wrote in an letter to the editor in the St. Helena Star that they had long dreamed of owning a second home in St. Helena but were “discouraged to find that the only options in our price range were condos.” The Laws’ Pacaso house, which they bought into “almost a year” ago, “truly feels like our home away from home," they wrote in the letter.
In an email, Kirk Law wrote that the pair’s “desire has always been to support the incredible St. Helena community.” He declined an interview request from the Register.
Pacaso owns around a dozen properties in Napa Valley, according to Allison. That includes five in the city of St. Helena, according to a lawsuit Pacaso recently filed against the city over its attempts to apply its ordinance banning timeshares to Pacaso properties.
In interviews, Allison has emphatically repeated that Pacaso’s are not timeshare properties; owners purchase a share of the property itself, not the right to spend time there, he told the Register.
“I agree that short term rentals are a problem, that commercial timeshares are a problem — that’s not what this is,” Allison said in an interview May 4. “These are residential homeowners who are using the home the way a normal homeowner would. They have real skin in the game, they’re committed to the home and neighborhood and community.”
Pacaso now seeks a judgement declaring St. Helena’s timeshare ordinance does not apply to Pacaso properties, according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, which described the lawsuit as having arisen “out of (St. Helena’s) calculated and intellectually dishonest campaign against Pacaso and its homeowners to violate their protected rights to share ownership of a single-family home with others.”
“Pacaso homeowners are true homeowners who own for their personal use and enjoyment, not for profit,” Lance Etcheverry, Pacaso’s attorney, wrote on behalf of the company in the filing. “... Pacaso is a purely residential co-homeownership structure that lacks any resemblance to such “commercial or quasi-commercial like use” as referenced by the city’s ordinance banning timeshares, he wrote.
A July 2020 report prepared on St. Helena’s timeshare ordinance by then-City Attorney Kara Ueda for St. Helena City Council found that there were indeed differences in regulating fractional ownership and timeshares. Regulation of timeshares typically hinges upon regulation of land use via zoning codes, Ueda wrote: “... the city’s Zoning Code focuses on the types of uses (of land), including, for example, different types of residential uses, winery uses and commercial uses.” Timeshares are a commercial use and can therefore be banned in land zoned for residential use only.
But “while there may be a concern that non-permanent City residents are purchasing property in St. Helena as a second home(s) either for themselves or their guests, zoning regulations may not target individuals,” Ueda wrote in her report. “In other words, the City may not adopt a zoning regulation based on the identity of a tenant or where a particular resident permanently resides.”
The “meaningful differences” between most timeshares and fractional ownership arrangements are “the extent of each participant’s ownership and control” over the property and “the extent to which each participant’s rights and responsibilities are limited to a particular home or group of homes” -- not whether purchasers own the property directly, Andy Sirkin, an attorney with more than two decades’ worth of experience with shared ownership, wrote in a blog post on his website.
“Local regulation of fractional ownership is rare but increasing, particularly in resort communities,” Sirkin wrote in the post. “Most fractional ownership laws... are triggered by the usage rights to be offered with the fractional shares, rather than the number of owners or by the ownership structure.”
Whether owners in a fractional ownership arrangement have the ability to rent their home out - a commercial use - could be therefore be a deciding factor in a municipality's ability to regulate those arrangements.
Yountville is looking into how it might preemptively address concerns over fractional home ownership, the Register previously reported. Mayor John Dunbar wrote in an email Wednesday that the city was “aware of the relatively new concept of fractional home ownership in residential neighborhoods” and that, relatedly, the town was looking into “transient occupancy tax implications” and “how fractional ownership relates to our prohibition of property rentals under 30 days.”
“At this point, the town has not taken a position or any action with regards to the legality or appropriateness of fractional home ownership in Yountville,” he wrote.
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said city staff was continuing with a fact finding mission regarding the property.
"This is kind of a new world here, within this model," he said. Outcry began after the company purchased a home on Rainier Avenue, but if "it had been an estate property, I don't think anybody would have much given it a thought," Sedgley said.
Residents of North Napa’s Bel Aire neighborhood had voiced concern Pacaso’s influence in the housing market would play a role in inflating the median home cost in Napa County. Housing advocates say that while hypothetically, large-scale purchases of property by Pacaso would be an issue of concern, there are currently more pressing, systemic factors that require more immediate attention, including housing stock, substandard housing and the affordability of housing.
The concept of multi-party home ownership is not a concept necessarily new to Napa County, according to County Assessor John Tuteur, a point echoed by Pacaso amid backlash this week and in its lawsuit against the city of St. Helena.
"Fractional ownership" is a label that could technically be applied to a group of friends purchasing a vacation home together, or even a set of siblings who have inherited a home together from a parent, Pacaso has said. Before it burned down, Calistoga Ranch offered “fractional interest” in its properties, according to Tuteur, and Carneros Resort offers not fractional ownership but timeshare units.
Pacaso creates a property LLC (limited liability corporation) for each home, according to its website. Home ownership via an LLC is also fairly common in Napa County, Tuteur said. There are advantages to purchasing a share of a property LLC like Pacaso is offering, he said: so long as the LLC owns the property, the property will not be reassessed - no matter how many of the eight original buyers sell out of the house.
“If you buy the property as (an LLC), you only get reassessed if there is a change in control,” which only happens if one person owns “more than 50% of the shares in that entity,” Tuteur said. A single purchaser would have to buy five shares to trigger the change in control reassessment, he said. Pacaso allows owners to purchase a maximum of four shares, or 50%, the company has said.
The startup raised $17 million in Series A funding and an additional $75 million in “growth funding,” Pacaso announced via press release. It is backed by a roster of venture capitalists and individual "angel" investors, including Amy Weaver, president and chief financial officer at Salesforce; Howard Schultz, former chairman and CEO of Starbucks Coffee; and Elie Seidman, the founder of the matchmaking app Tinder, according to PitchBook.
The company was valued at $1 billion less than a year after its launch as Pacaso, the startup and technology news outlet TechCrunch reported in March; it has achieved that billion-dollar “unicorn status faster than any other company,” according to TechCrunch.
Pacaso was co-founded by Allison, whose previous startup dotloop was acquired by Zillow, and former Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff. Allison, a Cincinnati native, has lived in Napa for more than three years with his wife and their child, he said. He has been coming to Napa for more than a decade, around the time he began traveling to San Francisco for work, he said.
“We love the town so much that we wanted to live here full time,” Allison said. “It was a natural place for us to start Pacaso, Napa, because we really believe in all of the good that Pacaso offers for the owners and communities where we exist.”
