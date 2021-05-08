Pacaso's fractional ownership model, explained; company to pause showings of Napa home

Neither company policy nor Napa County's regulations on short term rentals initially prevented Pacaso owner Gayle Olson from advertising luxury yoga retreats to be held at the Napa County property she purchased a share from Pacaso of in August of 2020.

Olson, the owner of Euphoria Retreats, offered up space for between six and eight yogis in her co-owned second home at 1090 First Avenue, according to her website. The home is located in an unincorporated region of Napa County east of the city of Napa. Prior to a Register inquiry, pictures on Olson’s website showed the home, shares of which are still for sale by Pacaso.

“There are just us owners using the property,” reads Olson’s testimony on Pacaso's website, which does not include her last name. “This feels like the modern way to own.”

In an interview Thursday afternoon, Olson declined to say whether she believed the yoga retreats were an acceptable use of a Pacaso property, adding she was “just having two weekends of eight people” at the home.