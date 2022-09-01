 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pacific Union College Church opens up community cooling center in response to heat wave

In response to the now-encroaching heat wave that’s set to bring multiple days of triple-digit temperatures to Napa County, Pacific Union College Church opened its Fireside Room as a community cooling center on Thursday.

Shelly Peterson, secretary of the church — which is located on the PUC camps at 10 Angwin Avenue — said the cooling center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., through at least next Thursday. The center may remain open past Sept. 8 if needed, Peterson added.

Air conditioning, fans, outlets, ice water and restrooms are available there, Peterson said.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

