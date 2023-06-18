Another season of graduations in the Napa Valley concluded Sunday morning, as Pacific Union College gave a send-off to its Class of 2023.

The Seventh-day Adventist college in Angwin awarded 242 degrees – including 140 bachelor’s degrees – to 220 students during its annual commencement ceremony at the Maxwell Commons.

PUC’s latest graduating class includes 145 students who received degrees in nursing and health sciences, the largest such group, according to a program from the college. The class also was awarded 21 degrees in biology, 15 in visual arts, 14 in business administration, 12 in psychology and social work, and 11 in world languages and communication.

The school’s graduation weekend also a Friday night consecration service, followed by Saturday Sabbath school and a ceremony for graduates of PUC’s nursing program.

Sunday’s graduation completes a slate of ceremonies that began with Napa Valley’s commencement May 25, and continued with three weeks of commencements at public and private high schools from American Canyon to Calistoga.

