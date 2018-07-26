An historic Upvalley wine property on Highway 29 north of St. Helena is sporting an intense new look these days.
Formerly the site of St. Clement Vineyards, the property's 1878 house, painted gray with white trim, with a wrap-around porch and weather-vaned steeple, long evoked a bucolic Napa Valley of yore.
Today, the house is giving off a different vibe, courtesy of a reimagining in black.
The house's ominous update is fitting, however, as it appears to be the new home of Faust, the Cabernet Sauvignon brand from Huneeus Vintners. The brand takes its name from the legend of Dr. Faust, an intellectual type, who, the story goes, made a pact with the devil, trading in his soul for youth and boundless pleasure.
The house is owned by the Huneeus family, founders of Quintessa, which bought the St. Clement property in 2016 from Treasury Wine Estates for an undisclosed price. The sale included the house, the property’s winery and an estate vineyard. The St. Clement brand and inventory were not part of the deal and the property has remained closed since the sale.
Huneeus Vintners declined to comment on any changes at the property and whether or not it would host the Faust brand, yet the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control in March issued the company a wine grapegrower license for Faust at the property’s address on St. Helena Highway.
Beyond that, the label of Faust’s most recent release, “The Pact,” a 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon from Coombsville, features an image of an eerie steeple similar to that of the former St. Clement house, but done up in black.
Even so, details remain unclear as to when or if the property will open to the public again and in what capacity.
The property's backstory as a wine locale dates to its builder and first owner, Fritz Rosenbaum, who made wine in the house's cellar. Fast-forward nearly a century and its roots in modern winemaking begin with the founding of St. Clement Vineyards in 1976 by ophthalmologist William Casey, who built a 10,000-case stone winery behind the house. It then traded corporate hands for several years, beginning with Japanese beer giant Sapporo, who established the flagship St. Clement wine Oroppas, or Sapporo backwards.
From there, the property went to Beringer, which sold it to Foster's Group, whose wine division broke off as Treasury Wine Estates, which then sold the house, vineyard and winery to Huneeus Vintners.
Also, in the small world of Napa wine property changes, another grim producer, The Prisoner Wine Company, will get its own tasting room at the former site of Franciscan Estate winery, just south of St. Helena. Huneeus Vintners bought The Prisoner brand from star winemaker Dave Phinney in 2010, then sold it to drinks giant Constellation for a reported $285 million in 2016.
In turn, Constellation closed Franciscan Estate last fall, with plans to open the tasting room for The Prisoner this summer. That opening has reportedly been pushed back to this fall.