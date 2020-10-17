PAINT Nail Bar to open at First Street Napa

Described as a “luxury nail affair,” PAINT Nail Bar Napa Valley will open in December at First Street Napa.
The nail bar will feature “a high-end, fume-free, hygienic and environmentally- friendly experience, all at an affordable price point,” said a news release. It will be located next to Compline.
“The addition of personal care services, like PAINT Nail Bar Napa Valley, gives locals and visitors alike even more reason to stroll through First Street Napa,” said Todd Zapolski, managing partner, First Street Napa.
“With their focus on a luxurious experience and environmentally-friendly products, they are a great fit for our community.”
The Napa PAINT Nail Bar location, located in Suite 322, will be the first in Northern California.
First Street Napa is located at 1300 First St. in downtown Napa.
The Florida-based franchise currently has 13 salons nationwide, offering a wide range of services including traditional manicures and pedicures, sculpted gel options and a mini PAINT designed for kids age 12 and under, said the release.
“With an atmosphere designed to pamper, the salon uses only nontoxic products, and emphasizes cleanliness and hygiene,” said the release.
“At PAINT Nail Bar Napa Valley, we are completely dedicated to the health and integrity of the natural nail, and everything in our salon focuses on that,” said founder Elyse Quast.
Quast found the franchise when she was looking for a safer and more sanitary alternative to typical nail salons.
“I found myself seeking not only a healthier, safer and hygienic nail salon but also one that truly evokes the culture and focus of hospitality that is prominent and at the forefront of Napa Valley. I want to provide a space that offers guests an experience and not just a service, all while in a fun, energetic and sanitary environment,” Quast continued.
PAINT will be “a place that welcomes clients of all ages, empowers staff, and encourages community.”
All of PAINT Nail Bar’s specially trained nail technicians use tools that are cleaned in a medical-grade sterilizer, the release said.
Certain items, such as buffers and manicure sticks that cannot be sterilized, are used only once and then disposed of or given to the client to take home.
All polish lines are nontoxic and 5-7-9 free, and do not contain formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, camphor nor DBP (Dibutyl phthalate.) PAINT utilizes water-based gel polishes that do not damage the natural nail, “and prides itself on being a drill-free salon,” said the release.
In addition, PAINT uses LED lamps rather than UV lamps, and chooses ceramic pedicure basins (as opposed to pedicure whirlpool jets) that will not harbor bacteria.
“Everyone will feel confident in making the decision to enjoy services at our nail salon without the concern of harmful fumes and products. We are more than just a nail salon,” added Quast.
PAINT Nail Bar will join First Street Napa during a period of other new store openings.
Recently opened tenants include Cupcake, I-ELLE and Milo & Friends. The Bennington Napa Valley, C’est La Paire, Copperfield’s Books, Habituate Lifestyle + Interiors, Honey Whiskey Boutique and Tay & Grace. The official Napa Valley Welcome Center and Spaces coworking hub will open later in the fall.
Info: paintnailbar.com
Watch now: Why do we carve pumpkins for Halloween?
You can reach business editor Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
You can reach business editor Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.