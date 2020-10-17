PAINT Nail Bar to open at First Street Napa

Quast found the franchise when she was looking for a safer and more sanitary alternative to typical nail salons.

“I found myself seeking not only a healthier, safer and hygienic nail salon but also one that truly evokes the culture and focus of hospitality that is prominent and at the forefront of Napa Valley. I want to provide a space that offers guests an experience and not just a service, all while in a fun, energetic and sanitary environment,” Quast continued.

PAINT will be “a place that welcomes clients of all ages, empowers staff, and encourages community.”

All of PAINT Nail Bar’s specially trained nail technicians use tools that are cleaned in a medical-grade sterilizer, the release said.

Certain items, such as buffers and manicure sticks that cannot be sterilized, are used only once and then disposed of or given to the client to take home.

All polish lines are nontoxic and 5-7-9 free, and do not contain formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, camphor nor DBP (Dibutyl phthalate.) PAINT utilizes water-based gel polishes that do not damage the natural nail, “and prides itself on being a drill-free salon,” said the release.