Painting stolen from Honolulu dentist's office nearly 50 years ago returned to original owners

A painting by iconic artist Margaret Keane that was stolen from a Honolulu dental clinic nearly 50 years ago was turned over today to a representative of the original owners, one of whom is a woman depicted in the painting when she was a child.

Officials of Heritage Auctions, the largest fine art and collectibles auction house founded in the U.S., turned over the artwork, "Eyes Upon You, " to family representative Robert Wittman during a news conference held at the auction house's headquarters in Dallas.

The painting was stolen from the dental clinic in November 1972.

The oil painting sold for $35, 000 at a December 2020 auction. According to Heritage, the work was consigned to the auction house by a family who purchased it from a New Jersey gallery in the 1980s.

It's unclear how the painting made its way to New Jersey from Hawaii, Wittman, former FBI agent and founder of the agency's Art Crime Team, said in a news release issued by Heritage Auctions today. "There is no way Heritage could have known it was stolen and has no criminal culpability whatsoever, " he said. "Because of Heritage's reputation as a good company that does the right thing, I contacted executives there, sent all the evidence we'd gathered, and they did what I thought they would do, which is the right thing."

