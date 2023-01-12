Paintings loaned by Bay Area artist’s family are on display at Napa Valley College

Napa Valley College is becoming a showcase for a longtime Bay Area artist's life work, nearly two decades after his death.

Jack Wright, who was born in 1919 and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, moved to the Bay Area with his wife, where they raised their four children. Of the body of work he produced in a prolific career that spanned six decades, most pieces were created at his home studio in Inverness, overlooking Tomales Bay in Marin County.

When Wright died in 2003, he left his life’s work — more than 2,000 pieces of catalogued art, much of it large-scale — to his family. Ted Wright, one of his four sons, now oversees his father’s estate and is working to share that art with the public and to increase exposure to the work.

The younger Wright had been talking with his friend David Cauble, vice president of the Napa Valley College Foundation board, about his hopes for his father’s art.

“I had told (David)… that I had thought (of) a really wonderful place to exhibit Jack’s really large paintings, I could picture those up in winery lobby walls,” said Ted Wright.

So last February, when NVC's then-interim president Rob Frost suggested in a Zoom meeting that the school look into displaying some local art on its walls, Cauble said, “I have just the art we might look at.”

Soon after Frost’s proposal, he and Cauble drove to Novato, where the Wright family keeps Jack’s art catalogued in a climate-controlled storage unit. Cauble and Frost moved the smaller pieces back to Napa in the back of Cauble’s Toyota Prius, while Ted Wright brought the rest to Napa in a U-Haul truck.

“We were like a couple teenagers, giggling that we had all of this amazing art stashed in the back of the car,” said Cauble.

NVC is, of course, not a winery, but the Wright family is happy to have loaned the art to the college.

“David’s association with the college is a great way to help an educational institution in the Bay Area have something good to show those who work there and those who study there, maybe inspire their artists,” said Wright. “It also seemed like a natural steppingstone to getting more visibility in the valley itself.”

This is the first time NVC has coordinated an art installation of this scale, but the college hopes to bring more art onto its campus in the future. For now, the school is still working to get all 15 of Jack Wright’s pieces mounted.

“It’s been a process of getting the correct hardware and ordering appropriate supplies to hang it,” said Jessica Thomason, executive director of the NVC foundation. “It's a tribute to Jack's work and we're happy to showcase it on his behalf.”

While the art loaned to NVC is providing an opportunity for the college to engage local artists and for Jack Wright’s family to showcase his work, Ted Wright is hopeful this exposure will add momentum to his larger effort.

He is currently in the middle of publishing a coffee-table book showcasing his father’s art, “Luminous Visions.” He hopes the book will bring opportunities to display his dad’s paintings in Napa Valley wineries and tasting rooms, as well as at the San Francisco International Airport.

While Jack worked in many media, most of the paintings on display at NVC showcase the pointillist technique he began practicing in the early 1950s. In this style, popularized in the 1880s by Georges Seurat and his Neo-Impressionist contemporaries, artists apply optical and color theory by painting strategically spaced and hued dots to form texture, shape and a sense of movement.

The art is being displayed indefinitely on campus, in buildings including the administrative building and the McCarthy Library, through the college’s open-ended loan agreement with Jack Wright’s family.

In a statement provided by Wright’s estate, the family wrote: “We are excited by the opportunity to share (Jack Wright’s) artistic vision with new communities, and hope that his works will engage and inspire the faculty, students, staff and visitors.”

More information To learn more about Jack Wright’s life and to view selections of his art, visit jackwrightvisions.com.

