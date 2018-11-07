A pair of cannabis tax measures in two cities in Solano County have passed easily, according to the Solano County Registrar of Voters.
Measure C in Suisun City passed with 74.78 percent of votes and Measure E in Benicia passed thanks to 76.17 percent of the vote.
The Suisun City measure will tax up to 15 percent of gross receipts and $25 per square foot of space used for commercial cannabis activities, with revenue going to general city services.
The measure needed a majority vote to pass.
The Benicia measure is a tax of up to $10 per canopy square foot for commercial cannabis cultivation and six percent of gross receipts for general city services. It also only needed a majority vote to pass. In other races across Solano County, Measure S in Vallejo, which sought an approval of a $194 million bond to repair and update classrooms and other facilities passed the two-thirds threshold needed, collecting 68.57 percent of the vote.
In Dixon, Measure N, a half-cent sales tax for 10 years that was requested for street maintenance and roadway improvements did not pass the required two-thirds threshold for passage, collecting 62.5 percent of votes.