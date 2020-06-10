Palm Beach-inspired Napa Valley estate listed for $6.95 million

The current homeowners completely refurbished the home, Palm Beach style. “They spent a fortune furnishing the house,” Rich said. Today, “It’s spectacular and in impeccable condition."

The four-bedroom home -- 5,595 square feet in size -- was originally listed for $8.9 million last year.

Why the $2 million price cut?

“The sellers are living in Palm Beach and their children (and grandchildren) all live around the East Coast,” Rich explained.

Usually, they’d spend three to four months a year at their Napa Valley estate.

“Napa Valley is great for older people but for younger children there’s not so much to do to entertain them. Palm Beach is more convenient to visit” for this family, and doesn’t involve a cross-country flight.

Ultimately, the owners were using the house less -- and then COVID-19 put a stop to travel.

Who’s a likely buyer for such a uniquely designed estate?

“I would say somebody from the city,” said Rich. “They would use it as a second home, a getaway.” Such a buyer would come up on the weekend to enjoy tranquility, peace and privacy, she said.