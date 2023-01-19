Pam Reeves appointed to vacant Yountville Town Council seat

The Yountville Town Council on Tuesday voted to appoint Pam Reeves, who narrowly lost the mayoral seat to now-Mayor Margie Mohler in the 2022 election, to Mohler’s vacated council seat.

Though the council eventually voted unanimously to appoint Reeves, councilmembers expressed that it was a tough choice between Reeves and Scott Owens, who ran for a council seat in 2022 but lost to Robin McKee-Cant and Hillery Trippe.

Reeves, who was also sworn into the seat Tuesday, will hold the appointed seat until it comes up for election in November 2024. Reeves previously served two terms on the council in the 1990s, and also served on the town’s Zoning and Design Review Board.

The appointment followed interviews from the council with three of four applicants and about 40 minutes of public comments.

Applicant Robert Moore — who ran for mayor in 2022 and received about 8% of the vote — pulled out of the interview process prior to the meeting.

The other two applicants who showed up for interviews included Owens and Doug Yarris, of Napa's Yarris Family Dental.

The councilmembers at the meeting generally expressed support for both Reeves and Owens. McKee-Cant said both were studied and current on the issues impacting the town, and both received a high number of votes in the 2022 election, which made choosing between them very difficult.

Vice Mayor Eric Knight also said it was a difficult decision — as did the other councilmembers — but he recommended Reeves because of her experience and ongoing participation in Yountville over the years.

“Her tenacity, her thoughtfulness, her willingness to participate even after she hasn’t been appointed to committees really proves to me her commitment to our community,” Knight said.

Councilmember Hillery Trippe also said she supported Reeves, and noted that there was a great deal of community support for both Reeves and Owens, considering both received much of the vote in an election where 70% of Yountville’s registered voters cast a ballot.

Mohler, alternatively, expressed support for Owens, saying that he’d received more votes — five more votes — than Reeves in the 2022 election. (The numbers aren’t directly comparable; Reeves was running for the mayoral seat, while Owens was running for a council seat.)

McKee-Cant noted that Reeves won the 2022 mayoral contest in three of four of Yountville’s voting precincts, only trailing behind Mohler — considerably, by 84 votes — in the area that includes the Yountville Veterans Home. For that reason, she said, she supported Reeves.

“In amplifying the voice of the voters, I have to say that across the town, Pam’s message resonated with voters,” McKee-Cant said. “So I would support her as the fifth councilmember for that reason.”

At the end of the discussion, Mohler made a motion to appoint Scott Owens to the empty seat, but none of the other councilmembers seconded the motion.

Knight then moved to appoint Reeves; the council approved the motion unanimously. After a brief break, Reeves was sworn onto the council and took up her seat.

