Pandemic highlights need for bilingual disaster communication in Napa County

“This should be what all supermarket owners do,” wrote one commenter in Spanish. “They can speak the truth, and make everyone calm in these moments of panic that we are experiencing. Thank you for putting forth this example.”

Napa County has turned to other channels to communicate with its Spanish-speakers, Pedroza said, including radio, which has long played a role in the lives of Spanish speakers in the North Bay. KVON’s Spanish language show, La Voz del Valle (The Voice of the Valley), has been on air for more than 50 years, according to host Nico De Luna. The show has implemented special programming during past disasters, De Luna said, and in the past month has featured guests from Napa County Public Health multiple times.

De Luna, whose tenure as the show’s host spans 25 years, has made a point of telling his audience to stay calm and follow instructions, he said. Before he goes on air, he often takes to Facebook to promote the show, hoping to catch the attention of as many residents as possible. Radio has a longstanding tradition of bringing important news to folks in emergencies, he said.