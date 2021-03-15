Pandemic hits local Girl Scout cookie sales in American Canyon

Although even super-sellers like Chrystabelle and the Zepeda girls, Alexa and Isabelle, are struggling “a little bit” for sales this year, no one is much worried about it – at least not yet.

“Our troop has some money left over from last year, so we’ll be OK for a little while, but it can impact the activities we can do,” Charissa Ramp said. “The girls like to camp, and go horseback riding and other things, and those things are expensive. Also, funds can go toward camping equipment, stuffed animals and stuff for the younger kids. The older girls often get trips, like to Disneyland.”

Alexis and Isabelle Zepeda worked together last year to sell over a thousand boxes to earn a trip to Disneyland. This year the sisters, 10 and 9 years old, respectively, are working to help fund community service projects with their cookie proceeds. So, it’s not all fun and games. Sometimes, it’s fun and good deeds.

“Girls do a lot of service projects; partnering with organizations like the (American Canyon) Community Parks Foundation, and working on open space projects, trail restoration and stuff like that; tree planting on Donaldson way,” Jeri Zepeda said. “They’re out there doing stuff, and that stuff is funded by cookie sales.”