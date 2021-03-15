Pandemic hits local Girl Scout cookie sales in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON — Twelve-year-old Chrystabelle Ramp of American Canyon is used to selling thousands of boxes of Girl Scout cookies annually, and though the pandemic has put a damper on this year’s sales, her mother says the new reality provides its own life lesson.
The sixth-grader, who has been in Girl Scouts for some five years, sold 2,064 boxes last year to fund a trip to the Galapagos Islands, her mother, Charissa Ramp said.
“Her trip ended up being canceled, and then rescheduled for this summer,” she said. “She's selling this year to raise money for her Girl Scout Camp that took major fire damage last season.”
Until the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to in-person cookie sales, Chrystabelle Ramp closed most of her cookie deals in person, with a little help from the internet. Now, online sales are pretty much all there is, the two said.
“The shelter-in-place order came the day after cookie season ended (last year),” Charissa Ramp said. “Cookie season is usually in the February/March time frame, but that’s been extended until the end of March this year.”
Everyone had to rethink their approach this year, the pair said.
“It was a combined effort,” Charissa Ramp said. “Girl Scouts is big into being stewards of the community and didn’t want to contribute to community spread (of the virus), so in line with state and county guidance, we’re doing no in-person sales.”
People are used to seeing Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of Walmart and Tractor Supply, and elsewhere, but not this year, she said.
“This year we’re a little harder to find, and the girls are having to work harder, but that’s OK because that’s a life lesson in itself,” Charissa Ramp said. “People can go to ilovecookies.org where they can be matched with a Girl Scout in their area.”
The girls have had digital websites for several years, and those gained in popularity this year, she said. The trick, she said, is in figuring out how to spread the word.
“The girls have moved online with digital orders with options for contactless porch drop-offs or shipping,” Charissa Ramp said. “We have several super sellers in the city that sell over a thousand boxes each year. They are pivoting and doing their best to meet the challenge of a pandemic. The out-of-the box thinking came from how to market it. They came up with a couple of things. We did flyers and door hangers. Some put their website with a QR (scan-able Quick Response) code on their car window in the form of a decal. They used Youtube videos and parents’ social media.”
Nonetheless, many American Canyon Girl Scouts (and doubtless others, too) are on track to make significantly fewer cookie sales this year, Charissa Ramp and fellow America Canyon Girl Scout mom, Jeri Zepeda said. This is one reason the sales deadline was extended to the end of the month.
Although even super-sellers like Chrystabelle and the Zepeda girls, Alexa and Isabelle, are struggling “a little bit” for sales this year, no one is much worried about it – at least not yet.
“Our troop has some money left over from last year, so we’ll be OK for a little while, but it can impact the activities we can do,” Charissa Ramp said. “The girls like to camp, and go horseback riding and other things, and those things are expensive. Also, funds can go toward camping equipment, stuffed animals and stuff for the younger kids. The older girls often get trips, like to Disneyland.”
Alexis and Isabelle Zepeda worked together last year to sell over a thousand boxes to earn a trip to Disneyland. This year the sisters, 10 and 9 years old, respectively, are working to help fund community service projects with their cookie proceeds. So, it’s not all fun and games. Sometimes, it’s fun and good deeds.
“Girls do a lot of service projects; partnering with organizations like the (American Canyon) Community Parks Foundation, and working on open space projects, trail restoration and stuff like that; tree planting on Donaldson way,” Jeri Zepeda said. “They’re out there doing stuff, and that stuff is funded by cookie sales.”
For the Girl Scout cookie enthusiast, it’s not just about cookie enjoyment and enjoying the journey, “it’s also public service and once-in-a-lifetime experiences for girls,” Charissa Ramp said. “Also there are families in need in our community that have been impacted by the pandemic, and they don’t have the extra funds to make up the difference in sales. But, we’ll find a way. We always do.”
Girl Scout cookie sales is not a competition, though, she said.
There’s no prize for being a top salesperson, but, rather, levels of achievement for troops, she said. There are about 50 girl scouts in American Canyon; most in two city-based troops and a few in Vallejo troops, she said.
“They have found they do better working together to achieve the various prize levels,” she said.
Trips and campouts aren’t the only reason Chrystabelle says she stays with Girl Scouts.
“I do it because partly for the friendships and the experiences and skills I learn,” she said. “It’s important to me that it can help me achieve my life’s goals. I have more experiences than many other girls because of these. And also, it’s just really fun.”
The Zepeda sisters used to “dedicate our weekends” to cookie sales, going door-to-door in the neighborhood, their mother said. But that was before COVID.
“Now, we send messages on Facebook to our friends and family, with our cookie link, asking them to support our cause,” Jeri Zepeda said. “It’s going pretty well. Better than I expected, but definitely not as well as in the past.”
It’s what the cookie sales proceeds end up paying for that matters, the girls said.
“We’ve been camping, horseback riding, done archery, and we’ve been able to donate and give back to animal shelters, and we do coastal cleanup every year,” Alexsis Zepeda said. “I have learned things in Girl Scouts like money management, and that it’s OK when someone says, ‘no thanks,’ when they give a donation but don’t want any cookies, but still say thanks.”
Jeri Zepeda said their involvement with the Girl Scouts, “gives girls lifelong friendships and memories, a sense of belonging and allows them to choose what experiences they would like, as well.”
You’ll get no argument from Isabelle Zepeda on that score.
“I like making new friends and then once I make new friends, I like being out with my friends,” Isabella Zepeda said. “I miss that. I'm looking forward to being able to do that again.”