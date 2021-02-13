Pandemic leads to creation of Napa’s own 'Court TV'

How to watch or listen to live Napa Court hearings:

1. Go to napa.courts.ca.gov/court/calendars

2. Choose a courtroom and time that you’d like to watch via Zoom.

3. Got to napa.courts.ca.gov/Remote

4. Click on Zoom Meeting Information (in the left orange box). If you only want to listen to audio, click the right orange box.

5. Find the courtroom number you want to watch.

6. Click on that courtroom Zoom link.

7. Wait to be admitted to the Zoom meeting.

8. You will be asked to identify yourself.