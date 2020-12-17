Pandemic poses real threat to the arts in Napa Valley

In an effort to continue its support of arts in the community, di Rosa partnered with a local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club to create what it called the Paper Bag Project. Even amid shutdowns clubhouses were serving sack lunches to children, Williams explained; di Rosa provided a bilingual handout inside the bag detailing the day’s art project, one of the materials for which was always the paper bag.

Continuing an arts education while schoolchildren navigate online learning has been difficult, according to DeNatale; it’s been “a huge struggle” just to get materials into their hands, he said.

“You can’t share art supplies in the COVID world, so the question was – how do we get art students their own sets of pastels?” he said. Arts Council Napa Valley, of which DeNatale is president & CEO, has worked collaboratively with di Rosa and several other regional nonprofits to provide art supplies to more than 1,400 students since July, he added.

The Napa Valley Youth Symphony, which has “unlimited tuition scholarships,” has doubled down on its commitment to equity and inclusion over the last few years, according to Surh. The pandemic has strained the symphony’s resources, she acknowledged, but reinforced its determination to make the arts accessible to everyone.