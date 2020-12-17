Pandemic poses real threat to the arts in Napa Valley

The stage lights had sat dim, cold and dusty for months.
Just earlier this year they had had illuminated legions of the Napa Valley Youth Symphony’s young musicians as they sat inside the Lincoln Theater, some with their chins tucked neatly into violas or violins, others with their fingers pressed delicately over the keys of a clarinet or flute.
Now those same musicians practice and perform from their homes, using Zoom to coordinate with one another as best they can, according to Shelley Surh, the symphony’s executive director.
“That’s been hard (for them), because rehearsing via Zoom is basically a solo at a time – with Zoom audio, you can’t play together, because you can’t hear each other,” Surh explained.
The symphony’s fall virtual concert – editing of which required a significant financial investment – was extremely well received, Surh said. Regardless, it’s been no replacement for in-person practices, nor for live performances, she added.
The symphony is not alone in its struggle: both the performing and fine arts across Napa Valley have had to do their resourceful best to bring their patrons to them amid oscillating virus restrictions.
Still – exhibitions have gone unseen, and rehearsal halls and theaters remain dark. Access to the arts amid the pandemic has contracted considerably, industry members say; arts organizations, many of them non-profits heavily reliant on fundraising, have seen subsequent decline community support.
Napa County’s Arts & Culture Advisory Committee, which each year awards grants to between 20 and 25 of the county’s largest arts organizations, has also been stung by the pandemic, according to Committee Chair Chris DeNatale: about half of that funding comes from transient occupancy tax (TOT), which is generated by hotel guests.
“This year we’ll have about $100,000 to give away. Usually (that number) is $250,000,” DeNatale said.
Responses to an anonymous survey conducted by the committee showed two or three of its former grantees are in danger of closing for good, DeNatale said. The organizations in question are not mom-and-pop art museums, he emphasized, but rather arts institutions like the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum and the Lincoln Theatre.
“These are the large scale organizations… they’re trying to keep their heads above water,” DeNatale said. “They were the first to close. They’ll most likely be the last to open. They’re all trying to adapt.”
Thirty-five percent of nonprofit arts and cultural organizations nationwide have laid off or furloughed staff, and 10% are “not confident” they will survive the pandemic, according to a survey of almost 20,000 organizations by the nonprofit Americans for the Arts. Artists and creatives have been hit especially hard by the pandemic, another survey by the group showed: 95% of more than 27,000 individual respondents said they had experienced loss of income, and almost 80% said they had no “post-pandemic financial recovery plan.”
That’s especially relevant to the Napa Valley area, where the high cost of living had “artists already on the edge,” according to DeNatale.
There has been no pivoting for to the virtual sphere for the di Rosa Center for the Contemporary Arts in Carneros, according to Director of Education and Civic Engagement Andrea Saenz Williams. The center was closed from March until November, she said, prompting staff furloughs; its outdoor grounds finally reopened to guests last month, though rain has again caused intermittent closures.
Di Rosa was “heavily dependent” on donations even before the pandemic, Williams said, but severe decline in admissions revenue – the center typically welcomes about 12,000 patrons each year – will make them even more so.
The center has been fundraising for an upcoming exhibition to be shown in January, according to Executive Director Kate Eilertson. Some donations have come in, she said, though not as much they had hoped. In an effort to bridge that gap, Eilertson reached out to a prominent philanthropist in the North Bay who is well known for his giving to the arts, she said.
“He said, ‘Kate, I have to be honest with you – there are so many other things in the world that need my help. I can’t,’” Eilertson said. “I was so shocked, because he’s always been so committed to supporting the arts – but I think of all the social justice issues, the trouble we’ve had with the presidential election, coronavirus.”
In an effort to continue its support of arts in the community, di Rosa partnered with a local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club to create what it called the Paper Bag Project. Even amid shutdowns clubhouses were serving sack lunches to children, Williams explained; di Rosa provided a bilingual handout inside the bag detailing the day’s art project, one of the materials for which was always the paper bag.
Continuing an arts education while schoolchildren navigate online learning has been difficult, according to DeNatale; it’s been “a huge struggle” just to get materials into their hands, he said.
“You can’t share art supplies in the COVID world, so the question was – how do we get art students their own sets of pastels?” he said. Arts Council Napa Valley, of which DeNatale is president & CEO, has worked collaboratively with di Rosa and several other regional nonprofits to provide art supplies to more than 1,400 students since July, he added.
The Napa Valley Youth Symphony, which has “unlimited tuition scholarships,” has doubled down on its commitment to equity and inclusion over the last few years, according to Surh. The pandemic has strained the symphony’s resources, she acknowledged, but reinforced its determination to make the arts accessible to everyone.
“Arts for all is really important… (even if) no one in your family plays an instrument or if you feel like you can’t afford to rent or buy an instrument,” Surh said. “We’re trying to be that spark, (asking ourselves) how we can continue to offer this to kids (as) something they could do for a lifetime, whether as a career or in the community.”
