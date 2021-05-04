Pandemic rules at Yountville Veterans Home hold up reopening of Napa Valley Museum, Lincoln Theater

More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, some of the Napa Valley’s gathering places have finally been able to reopen, or at least look ahead to welcoming visitors back. But two attractions in Yountville remain on hold, unable to open their doors to visitors until their state-owned host, the Veterans Home of California, gives them the go-ahead.

The campus that is home to more than 700 military retirees and spouses sealed itself off in March 2020, as California imposed a sweeping shelter-at-home order in an effort to slow the onslaught of COVID-19. Ever since, a checkpoint on California Boulevard, the roadway carrying traffic from Highway 29 into the Veterans Home, has enforced a lockdown that for months kept out even most family members of the complex’s senior population, who were among those most vulnerable to serious illness and death from the virus before the deployment of vaccines in the U.S. earlier this year.

Also kept at a distance, however, were those who might have taken in concerts at the Lincoln Theater or strolled past exhibits inside the Napa Valley Museum. Both venues remain off limits even as a steady fall-off in COVID-19 infections has led to looser rules on business openings, and a promise of a wider-ranging easing of the rules for public gatherings across California starting June 15.