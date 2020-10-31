Pandemic's mental health strain prompts uptick in domestic violence, Napa nonprofits say

In line with alarming nationwide and global trends, nonprofit leaders say the Napa Valley community is experiencing an uptick in domestic violence as well as increased demand for mental health support services.

At OLE Health, CEO Alicia Hardy, told the Register last week that mental health visits are up 125% as compared to the period pre-pandemic. And while other increases — say, in the frequency and severity of domestic violence or child abuse reports countywide — aren't so quantifiable, they are very real, according to Kerry Ahearn, CEO of Aldea, Inc., which provides mental health and child welfare support services in Napa County.

County residents have undergone double crises, Ahearn explained, citing the pandemic and the wildfires that have ravaged Upvalley, causing some communities to be evacuated as many as three or four times over the span of several months.

And the pandemic continues to change daily routines for families, she explained. With school-aged children home during distance learning, often side by side with working parents, stress levels for both children and adults even outside of evacuation zones have risen considerably.