Panel looks at issues faced by women in the wine industry

The panel's coming together, the women said, was a direct response – almost a visceral one – to the allegations made against male Master Sommeliers by more than 20 women in the wine industry.

Reading the Times article for the first time, Vanessa Conlin said in an interview, she realized the women had not only been manipulated and abused – they had been silenced.

“It made us think, ‘how is the industry as a whole looking into this? How can we use our voices to have this conversation?’” Conlin said of the panelists. “I would say any female in this industry has, if not experienced abuse or harassment, definitely felt their voice being silenced in some way. I think we all have stories to tell.”

Tuesday’s panel addressed the systemic issues Franken, the moderator, described has having created a “culture of silence” around abuse like the kind detailed by the Times.

“The article was and is yet another reminder of much larger issues, but it really highlights that no group or industry is exempt,” Franken said, as she spoke about the importance of women helping women in the professional world. “There’s a trite adage about how a rising tide lifts all boats, but the reality is that we are all in very different boats. (Elevating each other) will help more women in(to) seaworthy boats.”