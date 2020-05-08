Panicked and feeling shame, a flood of suddenly needy families besieges Napa food bank

Leaning in

On Thursday, six guardsmen – two to a loading station – stood in a warbled but visible single file line along the curbside. Staff Sgt. Joshua Mosley was already sweating in the early heat of the day. He paced along the street, the designated leader for the troops.

“There is no ‘normal’ to doing this,” Mosley said, asked if this particular mission is one the guard would normally take up. He crossed the street to help guide traffic; beads of sweat dripped from the back of his head onto his shoulders. “But this is textbook National Guard mission. They’ve had increased demand, they can’t work at the same pace that we can and many of the volunteers are higher risk, so it makes sense for us to be here.”

Broadhead, standing on Bale Street, began gently approaching each of the drivers – some masked, some not – to ask their names, their ZIP codes, and how many people they were feeding.

“In the beginning, most of the new clients would just tell me their life story as fast as they could, because they felt like they had to have an excuse for coming here,” Broadhead said. “I always just tell them we’re happy they came by.”