Parade celebrates upcoming 80th birthday of St. Helena’s Priscilla Upton

ST. HELENA — From the Napa Valley Wine Auction to OLE Health to Rianda House, Priscilla Upton has spent decades supporting worthy causes.

With Upton battling late-stage cancer and under hospice care, friends and well-wishers took a turn supporting her, parading past her house in St. Helena to celebrate her upcoming 80th birthday on Aug. 20.

Upton was too ill to come outside, but she watched the July 16 parade through an upstairs window.

As recently as March, Upton was volunteering for Rianda House. She was a driving force behind the annual Rally4Rianda and came up with the idea of holding this year’s event at the Spottswoode winery, according to former Rianda executive director Julie Spencer.

“She’s a caring, giving woman who’s passionate about making sure folks are cared for in a generous, kind way,” Spencer said.

Upton had a knack for asking people for help — be it volunteering, organizing a fundraiser or serving on a board — and then making them feel appreciated, Spencer said.

A skilled photographer, Upton created a portrait studio at Rianda House and shot portraits of various greeters and volunteers. The framed portraits were exhibited at the center as a show of appreciation.

Kris Coryell, a fellow Rianda House board member, said Upton was “small but mighty” and a talented fundraiser.

“If she wanted to do something, she knew how to gather the people necessary to get it done in a marvelous and collegial way,” Coryell said. “I can’t emphasize enough how instrumental she was in Rianda House’s development.”

Before Rianda House, Upton was on the board of the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation and Clinic Ole (now OLE Health), where she served as board chair for 10 years. Prior to that, she was a volunteer at the first Napa Valley Wine Auction (later Auction Napa Valley) in 1981.

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, Upton's neighbor, provided a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition congratulating her on an "amazing milestone.”

“Your impact on the lives you have touched is extraordinary,” the certificate said.