 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Parade celebrates upcoming 80th birthday of St. Helena’s Priscilla Upton

  • 0

ST. HELENA — From the Napa Valley Wine Auction to OLE Health to Rianda House, Priscilla Upton has spent decades supporting worthy causes.

With Upton battling late-stage cancer and under hospice care, friends and well-wishers took a turn supporting her, parading past her house in St. Helena to celebrate her upcoming 80th birthday on Aug. 20.

Upton was too ill to come outside, but she watched the July 16 parade through an upstairs window.

As recently as March, Upton was volunteering for Rianda House. She was a driving force behind the annual Rally4Rianda and came up with the idea of holding this year’s event at the Spottswoode winery, according to former Rianda executive director Julie Spencer.

“She’s a caring, giving woman who’s passionate about making sure folks are cared for in a generous, kind way,” Spencer said.

People are also reading…

Upton had a knack for asking people for help — be it volunteering, organizing a fundraiser or serving on a board — and then making them feel appreciated, Spencer said.

A skilled photographer, Upton created a portrait studio at Rianda House and shot portraits of various greeters and volunteers. The framed portraits were exhibited at the center as a show of appreciation.

Kris Coryell, a fellow Rianda House board member, said Upton was “small but mighty” and a talented fundraiser.

“If she wanted to do something, she knew how to gather the people necessary to get it done in a marvelous and collegial way,” Coryell said. “I can’t emphasize enough how instrumental she was in Rianda House’s development.”

Before Rianda House, Upton was on the board of the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation and Clinic Ole (now OLE Health), where she served as board chair for 10 years. Prior to that, she was a volunteer at the first Napa Valley Wine Auction (later Auction Napa Valley) in 1981.

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, Upton's neighbor, provided a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition congratulating her on an "amazing milestone.”

“Your impact on the lives you have touched is extraordinary,” the certificate said.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors try to prove 1996 killing of former Napa resident Kristin Smart with body missing

Prosecutors try to prove 1996 killing of former Napa resident Kristin Smart with body missing

Kristin Smart disappeared during her freshman year at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo more than 25 years ago. She is presumed dead and her body remains missing but the man accused of killing her heads to trial Monday. Paul Flores is charged with murder and his father Ruben Flores is charged as an accomplice for allegedly helping his son bury Smart's body. Both have pleaded not guilty. San Luis Obispo prosecutors say Paul Flores killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room in May 1996 when they were freshmen. The trial was moved to Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas because of pretrial publicity.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi hopes Biden's Covid symptoms remain light

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News