A 34-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital Saturday afternoon after suffering injuries in a paraglider crash east of Lake Berryessa, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

The crash occurred on takeoff at about 12:30 p.m., in an area off East Side Road commonly used by paragliders, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Matt McCumber, who said the paraglider suffered a possible broken ankle and wrist.

Members of Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and American Medical Response also were called to the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division.

A boat took the man, whose name was not immediately available, west across the lake to the Lake Berryessa Recreation Area on Knoxville Road, McCumber said. From there, a CHP helicopter flew him to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, the highway patrol said in a Facebook post.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, July 9, 2023