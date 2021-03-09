Parents, staffers push to save Napa middle schools from possible shutdown

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A plan to consolidate dual-language instruction at the River site would penalize not only Harvest students but younger ones at NVLA, by forcing them to take the bus to a different campus or rely on working parents who may not own a second car, another resident warned.

“What dual immersion has done for our neighborhood and city goes beyond what words can express,” said Lori Piombo, who sent three sons to NVLA and has lived in west Napa for nearly 30 years. “We were here in this neighborhood when gangs impacted the whole area, along with violence and shootings; it was really scary. Part of the solution to having a peaceful and vibrant neighborhood again, I directly attribute to these two wonderful schools, NVLA and Harvest, flanking our neighborhood.”

River Middle School, however, had defenders of its own, despite NVUSD marking it as the school with the smallest maximum capacity in the city.

Keith Waechtler, a 17-year River teacher with two children in the district, echoed the praise of school parents for the school’s focus on personal development as well as academics, an approach that includes assigning sixth-graders only two teachers for their four core classes and giving them the same teachers to lead them in both seventh and eighth grade.