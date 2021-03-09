 Skip to main content
Parents, staffers push to save Napa middle schools from possible shutdown
Education

Harvest Middle School rally

A community member holds up a sign in October during a protest of the potential closure of Harvest Middle School. Subsequently, the Napa Valley Unified School District created a task force to weigh various options for closing or realigning middle schools, with the district board expected to make a decision in April or May.

 Derek Moore photo

As the Napa school district moves closer to deciding which of its middle schools to close amid falling enrollment, a town hall meeting has revealed competing efforts to protect one campus and its intimate setting, keep open another school campus serving much of the Latino community — and even to add three grades to an elementary school to keep students in one place into their early teen years.

Agreement on the right way to downsize the Napa Valley Unified School District remained elusive Monday night during an online forum, where directors of the 17,000-student public school network outlined different plans to shutter one middle school campus and consolidate others with state education funding expected to slide along with the size of the student body.

Those seeking to save Harvest Middle School — which could be closed under two of the three proposals released by NVUSD — emphasized its place as the middle-school hub of dual English-Spanish language instruction, and attacked any notion of eliminating the school as a strike against lower-income and Latino families in its south Napa vicinity.

Meanwhile, parents of River Middle School on the city’s north side pushed back against displacing it from its year-old campus to make room for the English-Spanish immersion currently offered at Harvest, saying its high teacher-to-student ratio — a legacy of its roots as a self-governing charter school — cannot be easily replaced elsewhere.

Families from west Napa also offered their own alternative to the district: to expand Browns Valley Elementary School to teach children in one place from kindergarten to the eighth grade.

NVUSD in January assembled a 50-person task force of faculty, parents and school officials to study the possibility of closure after an October announcement of Harvest’s possible shutdown quickly sparked resistance and a petition to save the campus. A plan being developed by the committee is expected to reach the district board for a vote in late April or early May, with any closure taking effect before the 2022-23 year.

The task force on March 2 released alternatives that included an option to shut down one of the four middle schools within Napa city limits — Harvest, River, Redwood or Silverado — and another scenario shuttering Harvest along with the Napa Valley Language Academy and Pueblo Vista Elementary, merging the three schools’ dual-language programs into one. Under that option, all dual-immersion learning through third grade would take place at a grade school site to be chosen later, while the River campus — whose current school would close — would host the English-Spanish program for grades 4 to 8.

Another plan involves moving all dual-immersion students to Harvest through the eighth grade, using space on the Old Sonoma Road campus left vacant after the River school moved north in 2020 to a rebuilt Salvador Elementary site. However, NVUSD officials last week called that option unworkable due to the $30 million to $50 million they said is needed to upgrade the Harvest property for disabled access, seismic safety and to serve younger children.

Several speakers with Harvest ties, however, remained adamant about preserving the school to safeguard equal opportunities for poor and minority families.

“I am dismayed that Harvest remains part of the closure conversation,” said Derek Moore, president of the school’s parent-faculty club and the father of a seventh-grader at the Old Sonoma Road campus. “I thought the importance of keeping this vital institution alive in this struggling southwest Napa neighborhood would have become apparent by now.”

Reports shared with the middle school task force have shown the Harvest campus, with 685 students in grades 6 to 8 as of February, to be filled at less than half its capacity since the River school’s departure in 2020 — mirroring similar vacancy levels at Redwood and Silverado. But Moore declared the Old Sonoma Road site best suited to serve underprivileged families, and called on NVUSD to look into finding nonprofit partners to create job training programs, technology labs or other additions to boost enrollment and state per-student funding with it.

“Of all the middle schools, Harvest is best positioned to meet the needs of a progressive, inclusive and accessible learning model,” he said. “The large campus occupies a prime, easily accessible location just off the highway at the main entrance to our city. Imagine what we could do and build with that resource.”

A plan to consolidate dual-language instruction at the River site would penalize not only Harvest students but younger ones at NVLA, by forcing them to take the bus to a different campus or rely on working parents who may not own a second car, another resident warned.

“What dual immersion has done for our neighborhood and city goes beyond what words can express,” said Lori Piombo, who sent three sons to NVLA and has lived in west Napa for nearly 30 years. “We were here in this neighborhood when gangs impacted the whole area, along with violence and shootings; it was really scary. Part of the solution to having a peaceful and vibrant neighborhood again, I directly attribute to these two wonderful schools, NVLA and Harvest, flanking our neighborhood.”

River Middle School, however, had defenders of its own, despite NVUSD marking it as the school with the smallest maximum capacity in the city.

Keith Waechtler, a 17-year River teacher with two children in the district, echoed the praise of school parents for the school’s focus on personal development as well as academics, an approach that includes assigning sixth-graders only two teachers for their four core classes and giving them the same teachers to lead them in both seventh and eighth grade.

“In our community, (students) know that they are being listened to and being taken seriously regardless of their differences, and they learn to respect the differences of others,” he said of River, which draws its students from families in neighborhoods through NVUSD’s open-enrollment system.

Others asked NVUSD to take a different road by adding grades 6-8 to Browns Valley Elementary, predicting a nine-grade campus would offer more stability to students, cost less than the alternatives and offer another option that could convince some parents not to shift their children to private schools. Such alternatives should get a hearing at a time when the Browns Valley school is losing more than a dozen children a year to private academies, said Lisa Lombardi, president of the school’s Family Club. 

“We need to find ways to stop the decline, and options like a K-8 Browns Valley school may help us reverse the trend, which solves the larger problem,” said Ashley Finster, who has two children attending the existing grade school.

The debate that played out during Monday’s forum (a second, Spanish-language town hall was to be held Tuesday night) illustrated the balancing act NVUSD faces as it tries to shrink its footprint before the 2022-23 school year, during an enrollment decline forecast to bring the total number of students to 15,200 or less by 2027.

With most California school districts receiving state support based on their enrollment, such a decline would cost NVUSD about $20 million in state funding, Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, assistant superintendent for business services, said last month. By 2022-23, the district announced earlier, it may face a $10 million shortfall with next year’s expiration of an emergency state rule maintaining school funding at levels from before the start of coronavirus-related shutdowns in March 2020.

Guidelines the district has released for the middle school closure discussion call for a review not only of ways to reduce costs, but also to maintain academic programs and improve social equity across Napa’s neighborhoods.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

What's next

The final two meetings of NVUSD’s Middle School Redesign Task Force are slated for March 16 and April 6, each 6 to 8 p.m. and viewable on the NVUSD TV page on YouTube. 

For more information, visit the district’s middle school task force page at https://bit.ly/3kGGrMd

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

