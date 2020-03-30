Park users are violating coronavirus rules, American Canyon police chief says

“It’s an odd time right now,” said American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said. “There is less traffic, but the stores are very busy.”

“It’s eerie for everybody,” he said.

One area of frustration, Ortiz said, has been that some young people aren’t getting the picture about the importance of social distancing and staying at home to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus.

He described police approaching a basketball game under way at a local park and telling the players that they needed to break it up and go home, only to be told it was “just a friendly game.”

“It’s concerning that so many people fail to understand the mitigation orders,” Ortiz said. “We’re still seeing gatherings in the parks, and I think that’s from a lack of understanding. There’s a false sense of security among many young people, and that’s incredibly dangerous.”

Similar conditions seem to prevail in the city of Napa, with some non-essential businesses remaining open despite orders to shut down, city spokesperson Jaina French said.