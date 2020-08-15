Parklets pop up around downtown Napa to boost restaurants and tasting rooms

With parklets popping up in parking spaces around downtown Napa, local business owners are hoping that customers will take note and pop into them.
The parklets – built over one or more curbside parking spaces – are part of a new campaign to help downtown businesses accommodate outdoor diners and wine tasters.
Financed by downtown property owners, the program expands seating for restaurants whose indoor dining has been closed, opened, then closed again as California tries to tame coronavirus spread.
The parklets are meant to offer an economic boost to restaurants hit hard by public health restrictions on indoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Wednesday, 14 downtown restaurants and wine tasting venues have applied to build a parklet.
One of those is Justin Preiser of Shadowbox Cellars. He shares a storefront at 1201 First St. that some Napans may remember as the former location of the Playful Garden.
Preiser said that the inability to host guests inside has “drastically changed” the way he does business. Normally, “our tasting room is a very small, intimate experience hosted by me, which allows us to have good one-on-one with our guests,” said Preiser. “The idea of sitting outside on the sidewalk, while it works,” is not nearly as appealing, he said.
Creating a parklet with more of a separate and defined space, will help, he said. “You will get to step away from more of just tasting on the side of the street.”
“There’s a lot of wineries you can chose from, and it’s really important to stand out” from the competition, Preiser said.
Without the $5,000 grant from the Napa Downtown Property and Business Improvement District, the idea of creating a parklet would be just that, he said.
Shadowbox Cellars might have had to resort to using the parking space as it is and offering wine tasting directly on the street, which is another option that the city is allowing. "To me that doesn’t have nearly the appeal that the (parklet) does," Preiser said.
Offering the grant money is fantastic for both him and other downtown businesses, said Preiser. With those funds, businesses can create something that befits downtown Napa, “as opposed to something slapdash or cheap.”
Preiser said that his parklet may be able to accommodate 16 to 20 people. Right now, he can only accommodate about two people for sidewalk tastings.
“This will be a great boost for me. “
On Aug. 7 two staffers from St. Clair Construction were hammering and sawing away at a platform at Small World Restaurant, 932 Coombs St., across the street from where Preiser’s platform will go.
Michael Alimusa, the restaurant owner, said adding a parklet was a necessity right now for his business.
“Because of the virus, you can’t let anyone” inside the restaurant, said Alimusa with a frown. “It stopped us from seeing our customers.”
“This is awesome,” he said, looking at the progress the construction crew was making.
Gloria Bazán of Mario Bazán Cellars said her tasting room at the corner of Main and Clinton streets is also going to open a parklet.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” she said. The business can accommodate more “and people can feel safe coming out for dinner or a tasting.”
“I know it’s going to limit the parking in downtown,” but she thinks there’s enough parking to accommodate such a change.
“We need to remember that Napa is what it is thanks to the hospitality businesses that we have,” she noted. And hopefully, the outdoor-dining-only requirement changes soon and tasting rooms can begin serving customers inside once again, she said.
She hopes to start construction on her two-space parklet – enough room for about 12 guests – this weekend.
“I just need to find someone to help me” with the construction, said Bazán.
Downtown and Oxbow District businesses will be able to apply for reimbursable grants of up to $5,000 to help finance the cost of creating a parklet.
The goal is “to support our businesses during COVID-19 and provide a safe experience to people who visit and enjoy the city of Napa’s world-class dining and wines,” said a news release from the city.
The Napa Downtown Property and Business Improvement District has allocated $140,000 to the Downtown and Oxbow Parklet Grants Program to support businesses with the design, development, and installation of a parklet or shared space. Property owners in the district assess themselves to finance downtown promotional activities.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
