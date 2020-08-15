Parklets pop up around downtown Napa to boost restaurants and tasting rooms

Creating a parklet with more of a separate and defined space, will help, he said. “You will get to step away from more of just tasting on the side of the street.”

“There’s a lot of wineries you can chose from, and it’s really important to stand out” from the competition, Preiser said.

Without the $5,000 grant from the Napa Downtown Property and Business Improvement District, the idea of creating a parklet would be just that, he said.

Shadowbox Cellars might have had to resort to using the parking space as it is and offering wine tasting directly on the street, which is another option that the city is allowing. "To me that doesn’t have nearly the appeal that the (parklet) does," Preiser said.

Offering the grant money is fantastic for both him and other downtown businesses, said Preiser. With those funds, businesses can create something that befits downtown Napa, “as opposed to something slapdash or cheap.”

Preiser said that his parklet may be able to accommodate 16 to 20 people. Right now, he can only accommodate about two people for sidewalk tastings.

“This will be a great boost for me. “