Parklets to offer a seating boost to hard-hit downtown Napa restaurants

Di Fede said he will definitely apply for a $5,000 grant for each parking spot. “I’m going to try and stay well under the $5,000 per spot,” he said. “I just don’t have a lot of money to spend right now.”

Those three spaces can hopefully accommodate an extra 20 outdoor seats, in addition to the 18 he has now, he said.

Next-door neighbor The Dailey Method, a fitness studio, could also share the space for outdoor cycle classes, he said.

Michael Gyetvan of Norman Rose Tavern said he plans to apply for a parklet in front of his First Street restaurant.

“It’s just a matter of getting something on paper and finding someone to do it; most contractors are busy at this time,” he said.

Gyetvan said he can currently seat about 24 outside and with a parklet, he could possibly get maybe 12 to 16 more. “That would make a big difference,” he said.

At the same time, he’s not sure what to expect in terms of demand.

“We haven’t been having that big of a turnout to sit outside currently.” And he’s not sure how long the state ban on indoor dining will last.