Parrott appointed to fill vacancy on Napa County Board of Education

The Napa County Board of Education has selected Gerald Parrott to represent Trustee Area 5.

Parrott will fill the vacancy created by the death of trustee Steve Orndorf last July until the next regularly scheduled election for board members in November 2022.

Parrott is the customer relations manager at the Napa Valley Vintners and has previous experience working with underserved youth at the Cybermill Technology Center in Napa.

"Every student should feel accepted and experience a sense of purpose and not fear being themselves. I support the NCOE programs and activities that help all students feel safe, accepted and included," Parrott said in the Board's news release.

District 5 covers areas of central Napa both east and west of Highway 29.