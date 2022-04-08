Partnership HealthPlan of California systems down, rumors of hacking afloat

Partnership HealthPlan of California — which serves 14 counties worth of Medi-Cal users — has shut down its network operations following concerns over hacking activity. Officially, PHP reports that it “recently became aware of anomalous activity on certain computer systems within its network,” while multiple sources including the Press Democrat, Venture Beat and a series of healthcare innovation websites have cited the ransomware company Hive as the alleged culprit.

“While most systems have now been safely restored, we continue to work diligently with third-party forensic specialists to investigate the situation and determine whether any information may have been potentially accessible as a result,” said representatives from PHP in an official statement. “Should our investigation determine that any information was potentially accessible, we will notify affected parties according to regulatory guidelines.”

“As our investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide additional information at this time.”

PHP serves members living in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Trinity and Yolo Counties, and according to Press Democrat reports, Hive posted to its dark web site that it stole, “850,000 unique records,” including names, social security numbers, date of birth and the like. However, as of now, these claims have not been confirmed by PHP.

In the meantime, PHP says that already-scheduled procedures will be provided and processed retroactively, but the organization is unable to process any new treatment authorization requests. Additionally, the PHP website and primary phone lines remain affected. See www.partnershiphp.org for the temporary official message.

