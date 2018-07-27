The newest route into the heart of Napa requires no road but the Napa River.
A boat service linking San Francisco to Napa’s downtown dock near Main Street debuted earlier this month, in what the city dock operator calls its largest step toward regular passenger service on a waterway long rendered sleepy by silting.
Tideline Marine Group ran its first San Francisco-to-Napa round trip July 11 when it carried 26 passengers aboard its Osprey vessel, and has made three more group charter runs since, according to company founder and CEO Taylor Lewis.
The next excursion, in which passengers will spend a few hours in Napa before returning, is scheduled for Aug. 11, with a possible ticket price of $35 to $40 each way. Tideline operates from five San Francisco locations but most often uses Pier 1.5, Lewis said Thursday.
Starting Aug. 1, Tideline Marine, which in 2017 began a seven-year city contract to manage commercial activities at the city dock, is slated to begin recreational cruises on the Napa River. The daily excursions are meant to introduce local residents and vacationers to the company as it prepares to eventually extend service to Benicia, Martinez, Vallejo and even to San Francisco Giants home games.
Even with trips to Bay Area ports on the way – and kayak and paddleboard rentals and tours already under way since the spring – Lewis promised a gradual expansion in scale with Napa’s size and population.
“This is year one; we’re not going to do Pier 39 here,” he said Thursday in reference to the waterfront shopping emporium in San Francisco. “People have invested a lot in the Napa waterway and we want to treat it with respect with the way we roll out our service. Slow and steady is very important in this domain.”
Such developments are among the latest fruits of the city’s 173-foot-long river launch, which opened in 2013 beside Napa’s Riverfront but had remained lightly used due to the lack of a business partner and years of shoaling that had gradually choked the waterway.
A seven-year contract that began last year puts Tideline, which operates water taxis and passengers boats from 30 ports in the San Francisco Bay, in charge of commercial operations at the boat slip below the Riverfront promenade. A kiosk above the dock serves as the ticket counter for boat excursions, as well as for recreational paddle and kayak rentals.
Tideline, which owns three vessels and seeks to acquire two more by the end of 2019, envisions starting scheduled, ticketed service linking the Napa River to San Francisco. Other possibilities include future service to AT&T Park, the Giants’ baseball stadium, as well as to the Chase Center when the Golden State Warriors occupy the basketball area in the fall of 2019, according to Lewis.
Trips to Chase and possibly AT&T likely will involve short-haul trips to Vallejo, where passengers would transfer to larger vessels to complete the journey.
Two of the Tideline Marine vessels, the Heron and Osprey, carry 40 passengers, while the smaller Kestrel accommodates 22. The larger vessels are currently used for the company’s commuter route linking Berkeley and San Francisco, and either may be used for the Napa route, Lewis said.
Despite the modest size of Tideline vessels compared to large-scale Bay Area ferryboats, the head of a downtown merchants’ group held out hope the existence of a water route into Napa could spread good will to a wider circle of would-be tourists.
“The direct benefit is 26 more people (at a time) coming downtown; the secondary benefit is just having that good experience in coming downtown,” said Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. “It’s something people will enjoy and talk about; whether they talk (with others) about the boating experience or the experience they have downtown, we win both ways.”
Also slated to launch from downtown is Gondola Servizio, a Venetian-style touring boat service that plied the Napa waters from an earlier dock the city removed in 2006 to make room for flood-control improvements. Lewis reported the gondola is set to make its first excursions on Aug. 10, with trips available from Thursday to Monday through year’s end.
According to Lewis, the speed at which Tideline can move beyond charters to a regular, ticketed passenger schedule depends on the condition of the Napa River navigation channel, which went without federally funded dredging from 1998 to 2016. A project late that year cleared shoals from sections of a 13-mile stretch down to Vallejo, assuring at least a 9-foot depth at low tide – only to be partially undone by heavy winter rainstorms in early 2017 that pushed more silt into the channel.
Tideline chose to focus first on non-motorized watercraft that can cope with a shallower waterway, Lewis told parks advisers. The first businesses to open at the dock in April were Enjoy Napa Valley, which offers kayak rentals and tours, and Napa Valley Paddle, a provider of paddleboards and kayaks for river use.