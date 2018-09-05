Breaking
Passing through Napa: 2 high school buddies walk across America for a cause
Matt and Trevor had encountered rain, snow and plenty of heat on their walk across America, but the Napa Valley served up something special when they crested its eastern ridge Tuesday morning.
"I've never seen fog roll over a mountain -- a giant stream of fog. It was neat to see," Matt Anderson said Wednesday morning as he made his way out of town on Old Sonoma Road, hoofing it west with his buddy, Trevor Stephens.
Anderson and Stephens are both 24 years old from Council Bluffs, Iowa who met in the 7th grade playing football. After high school, Anderson majored in chemical engineering at Iowa State University, while Stephens served four years in the Marine Corps.
On March 1, they set out from Lewes, Delaware on a grand road trip to experience America's diversity and aid a cause -- the Purple Heart Foundation which benefits military veterans.
Having walked through Delaware, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Utah and Nevada, they are now in the California home stretch, planning to arrive at Baker Beach in San Francisco at mid-day Saturday.
Walking more than 3,400 miles takes grit and then some.
"We've definitely had plenty of bad days," Stephens said. Blisters, mostly. "We bandage them up and keep going."
"It's a lot of mental willpower," he said. "To keep on pushing even when it sucks and hurt. When you're done, it's worth it."
"I thought it would be like a six-month vacation," said Anderson, who has lost more than 20 pounds. "It's been very different. The body takes a beating. On the positive side, I wasn't expecting this amount of generosity on the way."
When people meet them and learn of their purpose, many have given meals, motel stays and financial donations, Stephens said.
In Napa, the Chardonnay Lodge on Jefferson Street donated Tuesday night's stay. As they headed out of Napa Wednesday toward Novato, they were prepared to camp along the roadway that night.
"It's called stealth camping," said Stephens. "We try not to trespass. We try to find some woods, a covered area. A lot of the time we sleep under bridges and drainage ditches."
They didn't encounter any homeless people on their journey until they entered California, he said.
"Most of the time we haven't showered a couple of days ourselves. We're pretty dirty. They think we're one of them," Stephens said.
These long-time friends have endured the rigors of the road in mostly good humor. "We get along surprisingly well," Anderson said. "We've only been in one fight, back in West Virginia. We spend a lot of time talking about other trips we want to do."
Their trip has raised more than $5,000 for the Purple Heart Foundation. By trip's end, each of them will have probably spent sums approaching that from their own savings, Stephens said.
When they arrive Saturday on the San Francisco shores of the Pacific Ocean, there will be an entourage to greet them. Parents, childhood friends, old roommates and military buddies will be there, he said.
They will then return to the Midwest and start the next chapters of their lives.
Stephens plans to go to college and become a history teacher. Anderson will look for a job as a chemical engineer.