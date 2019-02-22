Watershed protections

Here are some proposals in the draft county water quality and tree protection ordinance:

- Prohibit new planting or structures on slopes of 30 percent or greater, with certain exemptions.

- Create a buffer of 200 feet feet around municipal reservoirs, subject to comments from cities.

- Create a 50-foot minimum setback around wetlands.

- Create a 35-foot setback from Class III equivalent streams.

- Increase tree canopy retention requirement from 60 percent to 70 percent and extend it from development in municipal reservoir watersheds only to development in all unincorporated areas.

- Extend a 40 percent shrub canopy retention requirement for development in municipal reservoir watersheds to all unincorporated areas.

- Increase the tree mitigation ratio from 2-1 to 3-1. Mitigation could take place on slopes greater than 30 percent, but not in stream setbacks.

- Continue to exempt vineyard replanting in the same footprint from the new ordinance requirements.

- Continue to exempt fuel management and forest management practices from the new ordinance requirements.

- Exempt five acres of vineyard development on slopes less than 15 percent from the new ordinance requirements, with a limit of once per legal lot.