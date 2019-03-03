Try 3 months for $3

A year ago this week, a gunman shattered the peace at Yountville’s Pathway Home, killing three staff members – and the unborn baby that one of them was carrying – before taking his own life. The shooter was an Army veteran who had sought help for his PTSD through the Pathway Home, but he had been ejected just weeks before, reportedly after he threatened his caregivers.

In the year since, the Pathway Home has been effectively shuttered as a treatment facility. Sorrow and shock have given way to investigations, finger pointing and a growing wave of lawsuits.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way.

Photos: Pathway Home

